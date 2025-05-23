Quantcast
Education
Mineola

Mineola music students high marks on solo performances

Mineola High School student musicians were recognized by the district for earning high marks on their solo performances at the NYSSMA All-State Festival in April.
Mineola Public Schools

A group of Mineola music students have earned top marks at a solo festival.

Mineola Public Schools said it is proud to recognize the high school musicians who achieved high marks at the New York State School Music Association, or NYSSMA, All-State festival in April.

A NYSSMA All-State solo performance is the highest level a high school musician can achieve at any NYSSMA solo event.

Students who performed a NYSSMA All-State solo this year include Brooke Anzalone, Leah Anzalone, Igor DeSouza, Shayan Dhar, Mary Elias, Sarah Geoghan, Caitlin Kelly, Eliana Lee, Sienna Marcial, Jason Morgan, Loly Scott, Devin Steiner and Lily Wasserman.

