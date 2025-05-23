Mystery, music and joy: Theater for Dessert returns to Port with “The Museum of Oddities”

The Port Washington Public Library will host a unique and heartfelt theatrical performance on June 10 at 8 p.m. Theater for Dessert will stage “The Museum of Oddities,” a mystery adapted from a book read by the library’s beloved Books for Dessert book club for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Admission is free, and all are welcome.

Featuring more than a dozen adult actors with IDD, the production is the culmination of a 10-week creative process blending theater, art and music. From set design to scene study, participants have worked under the guidance of theater professionals to bring the quirky, mystery-filled museum to life.

Now in its third year, Theater for Dessert was launched by teaching artist Elise May, who also adapted the book for the stage.

“This is a passion project,” May said. “I could be exhausted from a full day, but I walk into that space on a Tuesday night and it is just my happy place. There is such joy in the room.”

An offshoot of Books for Dessert, a long-running book club at the PWPL, Theater for Dessert provides a creative outlet for adults with IDD to express themselves on stage and behind the scenes. The cast not only rehearses and performs, but also helps design props, costumes and—fittingly for this year’s theme—the ‘oddities’ that appear in the fictional museum.

“This year’s show is special because the museum setting lets us expand the artistic experience,” May said. “Participants worked with our set designer to create the oddities that will appear on stage. Each one gave their piece a title and a backstory—it’s imaginative, personal and fun.”

The story, originally written by Susan Thompson and published by Gemma, centers on a young woman who takes a job guarding a mysterious museum, only to discover that valuable objects are vanishing. The adaptation includes musical numbers and is performed with scripts in hand, allowing everyone to participate to their fullest ability.

May emphasized the inclusive and supportive environment that surrounds the production.

“We’ve had people who, the first year, said ‘No way, I’m not getting on stage,’” she said. “But by week six, they’re raising their hand and saying, ‘Okay, I’ll try it.’ Some of them end up taking on two parts.”

Support from library staff, aides and volunteers is crucial to making the production possible.

“There are so many people who help—people who drive, who assist during rehearsals, who even join the cast,” May said. “Everyone who walks into this space is transformed by it. They meet the cast, they connect and they leave changed.”

Audience response has been overwhelmingly positive. Last year’s romantic comedy drew nearly 150 attendees.

“We had people who had never been to one of our shows leave in tears of joy,” May said. “There’s something powerful about seeing performers shine in their own way, especially when you understand how far some of them have come.”

In fact, for some participants, the experience has been life-changing.

“There’s one actor who, years ago, barely spoke,” said May. “Now he’s one of our leads and delivers lines with confidence and even some comedic timing. The growth is incredible.”

After the performance, the audience will be invited onstage for a “museum walk-through” to explore the handcrafted oddities up close. A celebration with cake will follow.

The Port Washington Library Foundation supports “The Museum of Oddities,” continuing a two-decade tradition of programming for adults with IDD. If you’re interested in supporting or learning more about Books for Dessert or Theater for Dessert, contact Kate Monsour, Head of Adult Services, at 516-883-4400 x.1302 or monsour@pwpl.org.

“It’s not just theater,” May said. “It’s community, connection, creativity—and above all, joy.”