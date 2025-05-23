Quantcast
Community Events
Oyster Bay

Town of Oyster Bay announces summer concert series

Town of Oyster Bay announces summer concert lineup
Town of Oyster Bay announces summer concert lineup
Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino and members of the Town Board announce the return of “Music Under the Stars” – a free summer concert series – which kicks off on Tuesday, July 1 and features a wide variety of genres ranging from country to rock.

All concerts begin at 8 p.m. unless otherwise noted. For comfort, residents may bring blankets, chairs and coolers. Performances are subject to change and will be held weather permitting.

Summer Concert Series:

Tuesday, July 1, Ellsworth W. Allen Town Park, Farmingdale: The Allmost Brothers Band tribute to the Allman Brothers Band

Wednesday, July 2, Ellsworth W. Allen Town Park, Farmingdale: DDXS tribute to Duran Duran and INXS

Saturday, July 5, John J. Burns Town Park, Massapequa: New York Bee Gees Tribute Show Playing the Bee Gees Greatest Hits

Tuesday, July 8, *Start Time 7:30 p.m. John J. Burns Town Park, Massapequa: Salute to America Honoring Veterans & Armed Forces featuring Decadia followed by Grucci Fireworks

Wednesday, July 9, John J. Burns Town Park, Massapequa: Any Way You Want It Journey Tribute

Saturday, July 12, Syosset-Woodbury Community Park, Woodbury: Three American Troubadours Celebrating James Taylor, Carly Simon &amp; Carole King

Tuesday, July 15, John J. Burns Town Park, Massapequa: Arrival From Sweden The Music of ABBA

Wednesday, July 16, John J. Burns Town Park, Massapequa: Mike DelGuidice

Saturday, July 19, *Start time 6:00 p.m. John J. Burns Town Park, Massapequa Country Fest: Tennessee Whiskey Tribute to Chris Stapleton with the Ultimate Eric Church Experience

Tuesday, July 22, John J. Burns Town Park, Massapequa: The New York Tenors featuring Andy Cooney, Daniel Rodriguez and Christopher Macchio

Wednesday, July 23, Harry Tappen Beach, Glenwood Landing: StevieMac A Fleetwood Mac &amp; Stevie Nicks Experience

Saturday, July 26, Ellsworth W. Allen Town Park, Farmingdale: Disco Unlimited The hottest disco show and dance band on the East Coast.

Tuesday, July 29, John J. Burns Town Park, Massapequa: Are You Ready For It? A Taylor Experience Taylor Swift Tribute

Wednesday, July 30, Ellsworth W. Allen Town Park, Farmingdale: Dean Karahalis and the Concert Pops of Long Island Celebrating Broadway’s Anniversary Milestones 2025

Saturday, Aug. 2, John J Burns Town park, Massapequa: The Beat Goes On Cher Tribute featuring Lisa McClowry

Tuesday, Aug. 5, John J. Burns Town Park, Massapequa: Tribute to Beatles, Zeppelin and Doors by Magical Mystery Doors

Wednesday, Aug. 6, Plainview-Old Bethpage Community Park, Plainview: The Main Event, a tribute to the legendary Barbra Streisand starring Jill Gioia.

Saturday, Aug. 9, Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park & Beach, Oyster Bay: Dr. K’s Motown Revue America’s #1 authentic Motown Revue Band

Tuesday, Aug. 12, John J. Burns Town Park, Massapequa: The Doo Wop Project America&#39;s Premiere Doo Wop Group

Wednesday, Aug. 13, Syosset-Woodbury Community Park, Woodbury: Half Step Playing the music of the Grateful Dead

Saturday, Aug. 16, John J. Burns Town Park, Massapequa: Dalton presents the Zac(h)s Celebrating the music of Zac Brown Band and Zach Bryan

