Town of Oyster Bay announces summer concert series

Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino and members of the Town Board announce the return of “Music Under the Stars” – a free summer concert series – which kicks off on Tuesday, July 1 and features a wide variety of genres ranging from country to rock.

All concerts begin at 8 p.m. unless otherwise noted. For comfort, residents may bring blankets, chairs and coolers. Performances are subject to change and will be held weather permitting.

Summer Concert Series:

Tuesday, July 1, Ellsworth W. Allen Town Park, Farmingdale: The Allmost Brothers Band tribute to the Allman Brothers Band

Wednesday, July 2, Ellsworth W. Allen Town Park, Farmingdale: DDXS tribute to Duran Duran and INXS

Saturday, July 5, John J. Burns Town Park, Massapequa: New York Bee Gees Tribute Show Playing the Bee Gees Greatest Hits

Tuesday, July 8, *Start Time 7:30 p.m. John J. Burns Town Park, Massapequa: Salute to America Honoring Veterans & Armed Forces featuring Decadia followed by Grucci Fireworks

Wednesday, July 9, John J. Burns Town Park, Massapequa: Any Way You Want It Journey Tribute

Saturday, July 12, Syosset-Woodbury Community Park, Woodbury: Three American Troubadours Celebrating James Taylor, Carly Simon & Carole King

Tuesday, July 15, John J. Burns Town Park, Massapequa: Arrival From Sweden The Music of ABBA

Wednesday, July 16, John J. Burns Town Park, Massapequa: Mike DelGuidice

Saturday, July 19, *Start time 6:00 p.m. John J. Burns Town Park, Massapequa Country Fest: Tennessee Whiskey Tribute to Chris Stapleton with the Ultimate Eric Church Experience

Tuesday, July 22, John J. Burns Town Park, Massapequa: The New York Tenors featuring Andy Cooney, Daniel Rodriguez and Christopher Macchio

Wednesday, July 23, Harry Tappen Beach, Glenwood Landing: StevieMac A Fleetwood Mac & Stevie Nicks Experience

Saturday, July 26, Ellsworth W. Allen Town Park, Farmingdale: Disco Unlimited The hottest disco show and dance band on the East Coast.

Tuesday, July 29, John J. Burns Town Park, Massapequa: Are You Ready For It? A Taylor Experience Taylor Swift Tribute

Wednesday, July 30, Ellsworth W. Allen Town Park, Farmingdale: Dean Karahalis and the Concert Pops of Long Island Celebrating Broadway’s Anniversary Milestones 2025

Saturday, Aug. 2, John J Burns Town park, Massapequa: The Beat Goes On Cher Tribute featuring Lisa McClowry

Tuesday, Aug. 5, John J. Burns Town Park, Massapequa: Tribute to Beatles, Zeppelin and Doors by Magical Mystery Doors

Wednesday, Aug. 6, Plainview-Old Bethpage Community Park, Plainview: The Main Event, a tribute to the legendary Barbra Streisand starring Jill Gioia.

Saturday, Aug. 9, Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park & Beach, Oyster Bay: Dr. K’s Motown Revue America’s #1 authentic Motown Revue Band

Tuesday, Aug. 12, John J. Burns Town Park, Massapequa: The Doo Wop Project America's Premiere Doo Wop Group

Wednesday, Aug. 13, Syosset-Woodbury Community Park, Woodbury: Half Step Playing the music of the Grateful Dead

Saturday, Aug. 16, John J. Burns Town Park, Massapequa: Dalton presents the Zac(h)s Celebrating the music of Zac Brown Band and Zach Bryan