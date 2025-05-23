Oyster Bay, Locust Valley schools named best for music education

Oyster Bay-East Norwich and Locust Valley school districts have all received the “Best Communities for Music Education” designation from the National Association for Music Merchants, or NAMM, Foundation.

According to the Oyster Bay-East Norwich School District, the foundation looks at various qualifications from school districts across the country, including funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instructional time, and facilities.

The school districts aren’t newcomers to the title. Both districts have previously earned the recognition, with Locust Valley celebrating its seventh consecutive year.

Oyster Bay-East Norwich

This is the second consecutive year that the NAMM Foundation has recognized Oyster Bay-East Norwich schools for their music education.

“This designation is not just a reflection of our district’s commitment to music education, but a testament to the incredible dedication and passion of our music educators,” said Erica Giglio Pac, Oyster Bay-East Norwich’s director of fine, performing and media arts.

Giglio Pac said the participation in the music programs has seen “remarkable growth” in recent years, notably the introduction of an orchestra program in 2020. She said the district continues to expand music programming to meet students’ interests and participation.

“Together, we have built a vibrant, thriving music community that inspires students to grow, create and excel,” she said.

While all students in grades pre-school through third grade take general music classes each week, music education doesn’t stop there. Giglio Pac said over 560 students from fourth through twelfth grade are involved in music ensembles such as orchestra, band or chorus. This year, almost 180 students competed in the New York State School Music Association festival, with 25 fifth through twelfth graders qualifying for All-County ensembles.

Giglio Pac said the James Vernon School band and orchestra received Gold with Distinction ratings at NYSSMA Majors for two consecutive years, and students throughout the district have performed at notable venues, including Radio City Music Hall, Carnegie Hall and Madison Square Garden.

She said the student musicians rehearse in state-of-the-art spaces, with an entirely new music building under construction at Vernon School.

“This recognition celebrates not just the music program, but the collaborative spirit that makes Oyster Bay-East Norwich truly special. Music is more than an art form here; it is a powerful force that unites us all, and I am proud to be part of such a dedicated and passionate community,” Giglio Pac said.

Locust Valley

This year’s recognition marks the seventh consecutive year that Locust Valley schools have achieved national recognition from the foundation.

“Being recognized as one of the Best Communities for Music Education reaffirms our district’s commitment to the fine arts,” said Locust Valley’s coordinator of instructional technology and the fine and applied arts AnnMarie Buonaspina.

Buonaspina said participation in the district’s music programs has remained strong. Over 900 students are enrolled in music courses and extracurriculars districtwide, she said.

According to the state, the 2024-2025 district enrollment is 1,794, indicating that over 50% of Locust Valley students enroll in music programs.

Notably, Buonaspina said that in the current school year, 87% of fourth graders and 81% of fifth graders enrolled in at least one music ensemble. She said the high school choir has tripled in size since 2021.

She said there has also been increased participation at music festivals, competitions, and performance-based travel, like a trip to Disney for a series of performances and professional workshops. This year, 275 Locust Valley musicians participated in NYSSMA with 45 selected as All-County musicians.

Buonapsina said the music department has received new courses and extracurriculars to “align with growing student interest.”

She said that at the elementary school level, the district has implemented annual musicals to involve students as an “early introduction” to theater, and at the high school level, the curriculum has restructured its course offerings, like theater performance.

“This honor reflects the exceptional work of our music educators, the enthusiasm of our students and the support of our families and community. Together, we continue to create an environment where the arts thrive,” Buonaspina said.