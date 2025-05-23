Plainview Water District holds inaugural “Touch-A-Truck” event

The Plainview Water District proudly hosted its first-ever “Touch-A-Truck” event on Saturday, May 10, welcoming Plainview-Old Bethpage residents to district headquarters for a day filled with fun, learning, and community connection.

Families had the opportunity to get up close with the heavy-duty equipment that plays a vital role in delivering high-quality, reliable water to their homes.

“Our inaugural Touch-A-Truck event was an incredible success and is a great reflection of the Plainview Water District’s dedication to the POB community,” said PWD Commissioner Marc Laykind. “With help from our trusted partners, the District continues to invest in and enhance the infrastructure that supports our water system. Events like these give us the opportunity to share the story of how that water gets from our facilities to your tap in a hands-on, exciting way.”

The event featured a lineup of vehicles and machinery, including PWD service trucks, the District’s specialized leak detection truck, excavators, a dump truck, and even a fire hydrant display. Thanks to the generous support of community partners Bancker Construction Corp, T. Mina Supply, and Phillip Ross Industries. Additional equipment was showcased to help demonstrate the scale and complexity of maintaining water infrastructure.

“We were thrilled to see so many residents come out and enjoy the day with us at the District,” said PWD Commissioner Andrew Bader. “The success of this event is thanks to the incredible community support we always receive, and it reinforces just how important it is to stay connected with those we serve.”

Families enjoyed interactive exhibits, big games, a truck-themed bounce house, and a variety of fun giveaways for children. Attendees had the chance to meet with the District‘s Board of Commissioners and team members, who were on hand to explain how the equipment is used in daily operations and long-term projects.

“This event is just one of many ways the District works to give back to our POB community,” said PWD Commissioner Michael Chad. “Whether it’s through our educational offerings or environmental efforts, we’re always looking for ways to involve and inform residents about the importance of high-quality, reliable water and ways they can help preserve it.”

The “Touch-A-Truck” event builds on the Plainview Water District’s commitment to community engagement and education. It joins a lineup of initiatives that includes the annual Water Conservation Poster Contest and Pharmaceutical Take-Back Day.