Syosset junior selected for 2025 U.S. Physics Team

Alice Huang, a Syosset High School junior, is one of 20 students nationwide selected to join the 2025 United States Physics Team. This honor places her among the top 0.3% of physics students in the country.



“Alice is not only an outstanding physics student—she’s also a gifted musician. She originally began exploring physics to better understand the science of sound and improve her musical performance. Along the way, physics became a true passion of hers in its own right,” said her Advanced Placement Physics C teacher, Richard Slesinski.

The school said Huang’s journey began with the highly competitive F=ma Exam, in which she ranked among the top 400 students nationwide. Continuing her success, Huang was the only Syosset student to qualify after her performance on the U.S. Physics Olympiad Exam.

Her performance has earned her a spot at the elite national training camp hosted this June at the University of Maryland. There, she will participate in experimental and theoretical physics sessions with other top students from across the nation. Finalists will be selected to represent the country at the International Physics Olympiad.

At Syosset, Huang is an active member of the Syosset High School Physics Club, where she has taken part in structured training for physics competitions. Her exam submissions impressed faculty with their clarity, depth and organization.