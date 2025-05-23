Trumpeter Chris Botti set to deliver a night of jazz mastery at The Paramount

Grammy-winning trumpeter Chris Botti will bring his signature blend of jazz, elegance and cinematic flair to The Paramount in Huntington on Friday, June 6, promising a night of musical brilliance from one of the genre’s most celebrated figures.

For nearly three decades, Botti has commanded stages across the globe, performing alongside legends such as Sting, Barbra Streisand, Paul Simon, Tony Bennett and Frank Sinatra. With a career that has spanned the worlds of jazz and pop, his shows continue to resonate with audiences of all ages.

But when Botti takes the stage at The Paramount, audiences can expect more than just a concert—they can expect an experience.

“The show is never just about me,” Botti said. “It’s this incredible group of musicians and we shift gears constantly. We take people on a roller coaster ride—from powerful, visceral chops to moments of pure beauty.”

The stop in Huntington is part of Botti’s relentless schedule, one that hasn’t slowed down in more than two decades.

“There really is no ‘tour’ for me,” he said. “We never get off the road. It’s been 23 years and about 260 shows a year, except during COVID.”

This year alone has seen Botti perform in Uzbekistan, the Republic of Georgia, Japan, China and Taiwan—an international journey he describes with a sense of wonder.

“It’s a mind-bending thing to travel all that way and see thousands of people showing up. I never thought I’d be doing this 30 years in, still selling out shows at 62,” he said. “I just feel unbelievably fortunate.”

Botti’s current show is driven by Vol. 1, his new album and debut release on the iconic Blue Note Records. The project marks a return to his jazz roots, emphasizing acoustic instrumentation and timeless standards.

“I wanted to strip away all the orchestral arrangements and special guests and focus more on my playing, the playing of my band and these jazz classics we love playing on stage,” Botti said.

That simplicity has created a deeper connection with audiences.

“My favorite thing is when I look out and see people wiping tears from their eyes,” he said. “Because at that moment, I know we’re connecting on a very real, emotional level.”

Joining Botti onstage is a roster of top-tier musicians he describes as an “all-star band.” His ensemble includes regular collaborators and newcomers, all delivering a genre-bending performance that touches jazz, classical and even pop influences.

“I get to curate a Rubik’s Cube of mega talent,” he said. “It’s like a high-end variety show with great musicians and that’s been our calling card.”

This isn’t just a jazz concert—it’s a showcase of artistry.

“You know, when we first started touring, people would ask, ‘I’m going to see a trumpet player? What should I expect?’” Botti said. “But now, people walk out of the show saying, ‘We had no idea what we were getting into.’ That surprise and joy—those moments—that’s what it’s about.”

Unlike many modern acts, Botti avoids backing tracks and in-ear monitors, leaning into a more organic, interactive performance style.

“You go to a lot of pop shows and it’s all choreography and backing tracks,” he said. “But what we do is old-school. It’s the real thing—musicians looking at each other, reacting, connecting. That makes it special.”

Whether playing a small jazz club or a massive outdoor venue, Botti adapts with ease.

“We can do both,” he said. “The Paramount is a perfect spot. It’s intimate enough for the audience to feel close, but big enough to let the music soar.”

In Huntington, fans can expect to hear selections from Vol. 1, including interpretations of “Danny Boy,” “Fix You,” and “Blue In Green,” along with a showcase of the extraordinary musicians he brings on tour.

Botti’s longevity comes down to one core philosophy: stay present, stay passionate.

“I’ve made it my life’s work to water the weeds,” he said. “I take care of the garden. I don’t go away. And every year, more people show up.”

Botti’s performance at The Paramount promises to be a moving, musically rich evening from a master who continues to redefine what it means to play from the heart.

See Botti at The Paramount in Huntington on Friday, June 6, at 8 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit paramountny.com.