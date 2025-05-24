Discover Long Island beaches: from surf to serenity

Stretching more than 100 miles from the edge of New York City to the tip of Montauk, Long Island is home to some of the most iconic and diverse beaches in the Northeast.

With shorelines bordering the Atlantic Ocean and Long Island Sound, the island offers a beach experience for nearly every preference, from rugged, wind-swept dunes and world-class surfing spots to family-friendly bays and quiet coves.

The South Shore is perhaps the most famous stretch, known for its wide, sandy beaches and powerful ocean surf. Anchoring this coast is Jones Beach State Park, a sprawling, state-run facility in Nassau County that serves as a gateway to the Atlantic. Its two-mile boardwalk, multiple bathing fields, and extensive recreational facilities draw millions of visitors each year. The beach offers a classic summer scene: sunbathers, swimmers, volleyball games, and a soundtrack of waves and seagulls.

To the west of Jones Beach is Long Beach, a barrier island city that blends beach culture with urban convenience. Easily reachable by train from New York City, Long Beach is a popular destination for day-trippers. Its vibrant boardwalk, updated after Hurricane Sandy, supports a busy beach season that includes surfing, concerts, and a robust dining scene just steps from the sand.

Further east, the beaches become more serene and scenic as they move into Suffolk County and the famed Hamptons. Known for their natural beauty and affluent reputation, beaches such as Cooper’s Beach in Southampton and Main Beach in East Hampton feature soft white sand, grassy dunes and gentle Atlantic waves.

These spots are often ranked among the best in the country for their cleanliness and postcard-worthy views. Access is more limited, with beach passes and parking permits required in many areas, which helps preserve their tranquil character.

Beyond the Hamptons, Montauk caps the eastern tip of the island. Often referred to as “The End,” Montauk has gained a reputation as a laid-back beach town with an adventurous spirit.

Its shoreline includes surfer-favorite Ditch Plains Beach and the scenic, family-oriented Kirk Park Beach. The area also boasts walking trails, a historic lighthouse, and access to state parks like Hither Hills and Montauk Point, where visitors can enjoy both ocean beaches and rocky cliffs with panoramic sea views.

The North Shore presents a striking contrast to the South Shore’s open Atlantic beaches. Here, the coastline borders Long Island Sound, and the beaches tend to be smaller, rockier and more sheltered.

These beaches are favored for their calm waters, making them ideal for kayaking, paddleboarding and swimming. Popular North Shore destinations include Sunken Meadow State Park in Kings Park, with its boardwalk and picnic areas, and the harbor-front beaches of Port Jefferson, a quaint village known for its shops and ferry service.

Family-oriented and often more residential, North Shore beaches are woven into local communities and frequently require town or resident permits. They are also popular for their scenic backdrops, including wooded cliffs and maritime forests and their quieter, less commercial feel.

Seasonality shapes much of Long Island’s beach culture. Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of beach season, with lifeguards on duty, concessions open and beachgoers flocking to the shore.

The season peaks in July and August, with packed parking lots and full reservations for campsites and beachside rentals. It gradually tapers off into early fall, a quieter time prized by locals for mild weather and uncrowded sands.

Long Island’s beaches also support a variety of activities beyond swimming and sunbathing. Fishing, both surf and deep-sea, is a year-round pursuit.

Surfers hit the waves whenever conditions allow, especially in Montauk, which offers some of the most consistent breaks on the East Coast. Birdwatchers flock to the South Shore’s protected marshes and estuaries, part of the Atlantic Flyway used by migratory species. In winter, seals can often be spotted along the shores of the East End.

Environmental stewardship plays a critical role in preserving the island’s beaches. Erosion, pollution and overdevelopment remain ongoing challenges, but state and local governments, along with nonprofit groups, have invested in dune restoration, water testing and conservation education.

Rules restricting fires, alcohol and pets help maintain the natural environment and ensure safety during the busy summer months.

Whether as a weekend escape, a surfing haven, or a full vacation destination, Long Island’s beaches remain a vital part of the region’s identity.

They offer a chance to reconnect with nature, enjoy recreational activities or simply relax by the water. For generations of residents and visitors alike, the island’s shores continue to define the spirit of summer in New York.