Pitmasters get fired up for National BBQ Festival at Eisenhower Park

Bobby Q’s pulled pork and homemade macaroni and cheese are like no other.

The unmistakable scent of hickory smoke and sizzling brisket will fill the air at Eisenhower Park this Father’s Day weekend, as the revived National BBQ Festival fires up the grills for three days of food, fun and fierce competition. From June 13–15, dozens of pitmasters from around the country will descend on Nassau County for a culinary showdown featuring slow-smoked meats, live music, family activities and a celebration of barbecue culture.

Among those preparing to battle it out for BBQ glory is Bobby Ford, owner of Bobby Q’s in Freeport, a well-loved spot on the South Shore known for its tender ribs, pulled pork and creative sauces.

“I heard about the festival in its early planning stages, but it didn’t feel real until a friend called me and said, ‘You need to be in this,’” Ford said. “And once I committed, I thought, oh my God, it’s gonna be awesome; Long Islanders are in for a big surprise.”

This year marks the return of the National BBQ Festival, a storied event originally hosted in Douglas, GA, between 2004 and 2011. After more than a decade of hiatus, the competition is relaunching in New York, drawing celebrated pitmasters and food vendors from across the U.S. The event is expected to attract thousands of visitors, many of whom will be sampling barbecue from top competitors and vendors, including Ford himself.

Ford will be entering at least two competitions—brisket and pork—and plans to bring the same flavors that have earned his restaurant loyal fans across Nassau County.

“I’m sticking with the regular restaurant recipe,” he said. “This way, people can taste what I do all the time. If they love it at the fest, they’ll know exactly where to get it afterward.”

While New York is more commonly known for its bagels and pizza, of course, Ford believes that Long Island barbecue deserves more recognition.

“We make great barbecue out here on the island,” he said. “People don’t talk about our barbecue the way they should because we’re not the South. But there’s a strong barbecue scene here and events like this will finally shine a light on it.”

Ford, who originally developed his recipes alongside his late mother, said her influence is still at the heart of his cooking.

“She was the architect of everything I do,” he said. “I’ve just contemporized the recipes to make them a little healthier. These days, we’re swapping out ingredients for more wholesome options. And still, people never know—they just know it tastes good.”

As for what makes great barbecue, Ford keeps it simple: “Time and temperature,” he said. “That’s it. You don’t have to stay up all night manning the smoker. You just have to keep the temp right and know when to take it off. It’s about patience and precision.”

In addition to competing, Ford plans to serve food from a vendor booth at the festival, giving visitors a chance to take home a plate of his signature dishes.

And he’s not alone in generating buzz. The 2025 edition of the National BBQ Festival is pulling out all the stops, with live-fire demonstrations, beverage tastings, cooking classes and celebrity appearances.

Despite his skills, Ford insists he’s not in it to win it—at least not in the traditional sense.

“I’m not a competitive guy,” he said. “I just think it’s a great experience. Win, lose or draw, we’re all winners because we get to be out there, feeding people and exposing our brands.”

Bobby Q’s, which has moved operations fully to its Freeport location after parting ways with its Main Street site, is steadily growing its fan base. With expanded hours, a redesigned courtyard for outdoor dining and a growing to-go and catering business, Ford is focused on continuing to feed the community with the flavors that first brought him to the kitchen.

“We had to pivot during COVID and cater to what people needed—more takeout, more comfort food,” he said. “Now we’re building on that. Jazz brunches, outdoor seating and events like this festival—it’s all part of showing people what Long Island barbecue is really about.”

The National BBQ Festival will run:

Friday, June 13, from 4 to 10 p.m.

Saturday, June 14, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday, June 15, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Visitors are encouraged to come hungry—and maybe even bring Dad—for what promises to be one of the most mouthwatering weekends of the year. Visit nationalbbqfest.com for tickets and information.