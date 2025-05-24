Rushmore Avenue School welcomes Matthew Holm for author assembly

Young students in Carle Place got a close-up look at children’s books.

During the week of May 15, Rushmore Avenue School students received a special visit from acclaimed author and illustrator Matthew Holm, best known for co-creating the “Babymouse,” “Squish” and “Sunny Side Up” graphic novel series alongside his sister,

Jennifer L. Holm.

All students were invited to attend a fun and engaging assembly where Holm shared insights into his creative process, discussed his books and answered questions. In addition, a select group of students, chosen through a lottery, had the unique opportunity to enjoy a lunchtime meet-and-greet with the author.

Holm also signed copies of his books that students had purchased.

Rushmore Avenue School said it thanks Mrs. Marni Nelson, the school’s librarian, for organizing the visit and planning the day and the Rushmore PTA for sponsoring the event and helping to bring this exciting literary experience to the school community.