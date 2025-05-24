Get moving: 8 easy ways to stay fit this summer

Summer brings long days, sunshine and a chance to recharge—making it the perfect time to reboot your fitness goals.

Whether you’re aiming for better energy, strength, or stress relief, you don’t need a gym or a complicated plan to stay active. Here’s a list of ways to build a healthy fitness routine this summer, including a no-equipment daily workout that takes just 10 minutes.

Start with the Morning Light

Take advantage of early sun and cooler temps by getting your workout done first thing. Morning movement boosts mood and energy for the rest of the day. Even a brisk 15-minute walk or quick set of bodyweight moves can set a positive tone. Schedule Short Sessions

Don’t have an hour to spare? No problem. Break movement into manageable chunks—like 10 minutes in the morning, 10 at lunch and 10 after dinner. Short bursts of exercise are effective and easier to stick with during a busy summer schedule. Take Your Workout Outdoors

Head to the park, beach or backyard. Walking, running, hiking and swimming are naturally more enjoyable in good weather. Fresh air and changing scenery make movement feel less like a chore and more like recreation. Make It Social

Combine fitness with fun by inviting friends or family to join. Bike rides, casual sports, or evening walks help you stay connected and accountable. Plus, it’s easier to stick to a routine when others are involved. Stay Hydrated and Sun-Smart

Outdoor fitness means extra exposure to sun and heat. Drink plenty of water before and after activity and don’t skip the sunscreen. Choose light, breathable clothing and aim for morning or evening workouts to avoid peak sun. Mix It Up

Variety keeps things fresh. Rotate between cardio, strength and flexibility work to avoid burnout and prevent injury. Try new activities like paddleboarding, trail walking or outdoor yoga to challenge your body in different ways. Track Progress, Not Perfection

Use a notebook, app or simple calendar to note your movement each day. Tracking builds momentum and helps keep goals realistic. Focus on consistency, not perfection—a little movement every day adds up. Try This Simple 10-Minute Daily Routine

No equipment needed, just a bit of space and your body.

1 minute: Jumping jacks

1 minute: Bodyweight squats

1 minute: Push-ups (on knees or full)

1 minute: Walking lunges

1 minute: Plank hold

1 minute: High knees or march in place

1 minute: Tricep dips (use a bench or step)

1 minute: Glute bridges

1 minute: Bicycle crunches

1 minute: Deep breathing and stretching

This routine hits all major muscle groups and elevates the heart rate without needing equipment or a gym. It’s easy to modify for different fitness levels and can be done at home, on vacation or at the park.

With a little creativity and commitment, summer is the ideal time to move more and feel better—one step, rep or stretch at a time.