Focus on the Great Neck Peninsula:  Spectacles & the Drs. Meltzer

“Be the reason someone skips Amazon.”

Let’s face it. We live in a world dominated by apps that can deliver sushi, underwear, and even potential spouses with a swipe and free two-day shipping. So, it’s easy to overlook the absolute obviousness of an enduring brick-and-mortar, family-run business.

More so, the ones before our very eyes. Successful entrepreneurs make every effort, and trust their gut— often more reliable than an algorithm. They know that small-town success isn’t just about selling. It’s about showing up—every day, every year, for every person. If people trust you, and you earn that trust, you’re not just a business—you’re part of the town’s heartbeat.

The Eighties: Leg warmers, Shoulder pads & Ray-Bans

Spectacles is a thriving, visionary business in Great Neck. Founded in 1988, Dr. Philip Meltzer began with a noble mission: to provide outstanding eye care with warmth, expertise, and just enough sass to keep things interesting. Today, Dr. Philip’s shop is still going strong—and still throwing the perfect amount of shade—in the form of high–end designer sunglasses, of course.

When you step into Spectacles, you’ll immediately understand why this cornerstone of retail excellence and eye candy has lasted and outlasted many fads and foes for over 37 years. (Did you know the Spectacles building, built in 1907, was formerly occupied by the Barron Cadillac showroom?

Take a close look next time you are nearby, the Caddy symbol is still there.) “We’ve grown with Great Neck,” says Dr. Meltzer. “The demographics have shifted, the town has evolved, and we’ve adapted— our commitment to customer service has never wavered.”

Specs Appeal

Spectacles isn’t just a business—it’s a family affair. “Sure, every family has its moments,” Dr. Philip admits with a grin, “but we love what we do and we love doing it together.” Nearly four decades in, the shop now has more Meltzers than ever.

Sure, Dr. Philip has worked alongside his sister for decades. His wife, Mrs. Meltzer, joins the team one day a week. Today, Dr. Philip shares his office with Dr. Erica Meltzer, his daughter. Dr. Erica’s arrival marked a new energy and more innovation for Spectacles.

Her medical degree came with a bonus of tech-savvy and a sharp eye for eyewear trends, which led the store to invest in new technology and expand services. In addition, Dr. Erica’s social media game brought Spectacles into the digital age. Check out @spectaclesgn on Instagram and @dr.ericameltzer on TikTok to see what we mean.

Eye to Eye. L’dor va dor.

Nu? Spectacles is part of Great Neck’s iconic DNA. They’ve catered to everyone from Yankees legend Whitey Ford to Suits star Rick Hoffman. But the moment that sticks out for Dr. Philip?

When Johnny Mathis strolled in and sang “Chances Are” to his mom. Really, no big deal—just your average Tuesday in retail. Celebrity encounters make for fun stories, but it’s the everyday legends that matter most. It’s all about generational relationships.

“I’ve taught teenagers how to put in contacts and, years later, helped their kids do the same,” said Dr. Philip. That’s right—Come for the glasses, stay for the magic tricks.

Foresight is 20/20

Like many small businesses, Dr. Philip weathered the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic with flexibility and grit. The Spectacles team didn’t blink (okay, maybe they blinked once) and were there to help the town see clearly, one Zoom-fatigued eyeball at a time.

A rise in screen time during lockdowns also brought a new wave of patients, young and old, dealing with digital eye strain—a trend that continues today. And as online retailers like Warby Parker and Zenni Optical try to dominate the market with add-to-cart convenience, the Drs. Meltzer sees no reason to worry.

“We’re not just selling glasses,” Dr. Philip explained. “What we offer in terms of quality, expertise and personalized service simply can’t be matched. Aside from being their eye doctors, patients should think of us as their personal shoppers for the best eyewear.”

What Keeps their Eye on the Ball?

“I don’t feel like I’m going to work,” Dr. Philip says. “Every day is different. I get to help people look and feel their best—and I get to do it with my family, in a town I love.” As stated in the Spectacles website, “Dr. Philip loves riding his Harley, ice hockey (Let’s Go Rangers!) and…” spending time with his family. (We get it, Dr. Philip, you love your family!) Guess what, clearly, you are not alone.

The Meltzers aren’t slowing down anytime soon. Ahead of the curve, Spectacles is expanding its Myopia Management program, due to Dr. Erica’s specialized certifications, to help slow the progression of nearsightedness in children. They are always exploring new technologies to enhance patient care.

They’ve even introduced texting services for appointment reminders and pick-up notifications—yet another thoughtful detail in a long list of customer-centric accommodations.

Love is Blind: The Customer is Always Right

For anyone hankering to launch a start-up or dreaming of opening a business, Dr. Philip offers these immortal words of veteran retailers:

“Customer service, customer service, customer service. That’s what builds a reputation and keeps people coming back,” he said. “Aim to become a business people can’t imagine living without, and always go above and beyond.”

To add, when you’re a local business, your community is a big part of your marketing team, if you’re doing it right. On that front, it’s clear that Spectacles’ aim is spot-on and their vision has never been sharper. A note to fellow Great Neckians: Let’s cherish the good stuff, right here.

Janet Nina Esagoff launched her boutique litigation firm, Esagoff Law Group PC, in 2017, in her hometown of Great Neck. Prior to the law, Janet was a special–occasions wear designer for girls and women at her Bond Street boutique. In 2021, Janet founded Destination: Great Neck, a 501 (c) (3) community organization. Follow @greatneckbiz