Long Island community gathers at Jones Beach for Memorial Day celebration

Hundreds of thousands of people celebrated Memorial Day weekend at Jones Beach State Park for the 2025 FourLeaf Air Show.

Sunday, May 25’s event featured more clouds but a densely populated beach. Long Island residents were entertained by a range of jets in the sky, headlined by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

The performers featured a wide variety of military and civilian pilots, including the Farmingdale State College Flying Rams.

Antoine Munfakh, an adjunct aviation professor at Farmingdale and a current JetBlue captain, led his first air show with the school this year. He said that the school’s flight instructors had been working for weeks on their routine.

“These pilots have shown an unwavering commitment to safety, professionalism, and to showcasing what general aviation can look like when it’s done right,” he said.

John Finelli was one of the pilots in that formation. It was his first flyover as part of a show, and he said it was a special moment for him to be a part of it.

“I had always gone to the air show as a kid, and now I’m part of it. It really does feel crazy,” he said.

While some enjoyed seeing the jets in the sky, others also enjoyed their first summer weekend on the beach. Frisbees were in the air, coolers were packed wth refreshments and music could be heard in all directions.

Nicholas Gomez, a Massapequa Park resident, said that being on the beach Sunday was a great way to start the summer.

“It’s great to see everyone from the community celebrating and enjoying the show,” he said.

FourLeaf Federal Credit Union has been the title sponsor of the air show since its inception in 2004. The credit union was founded by employees of Grumman Aerospace, who built many of the aircraft flown in the show over the years.

“This is the best air show in the world,” Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said to a crowded beach on Sunday.