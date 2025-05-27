D&B Engineers in Woodbury accepts four architecture awards

D&B Engineers and Architects accepted four awards at the American Council of Engineering Companies New York Engineering Excellence Awards last month

As Woodbury-based D&B Engineers and Architects celebrates 60 years of business, the firm has been recognized for four regional projects at the American Council of Engineering Companies New York’s Engineering Excellence Awards, held last month. One of the four projects will advance to the national level.

“We are honored that our projects have received industry recognition as each one represents years of planning, hard work, and dedicated effort to accomplish,” said William D. Merklin, executive vice president of D&B.

D&B specializes in environmental engineering projects like wastewater and water-quality management.

Three of the four projects recognized by the council were based on Long Island, with one taking place in the Woodbury company’s neighboring community, Syosset.

The company was previously honored by the council in December, when the state awarded 110 projects submitted by over 50 architectural firms.

The projects, which were voted on by a panel of national judges, were scored silver, gold, platinum or diamond, with diamond being the highest level of achievement. D&B earned an award at every level of achievement.

The firm’s Ocean Beach Flood Mitigation and Resiliency project earned the Diamond Award in Waste and Storm Water projects.

The Indian Island County Park Living Shoreline Project earned a Gold Award, and the replacement of a Syosset Elevated Tank Project earned a Silver Award in the Water Resources category.

Additionally, the Playland Pool and Bathhouse Rehabilitation Project earned the Platinum Award in the Special Projects category.

At an awards ceremony last month, the firm accepted four awards for the regional projects.

“For each of our submissions to be chosen for recognition by the meticulous panel of judges from The American Council of Engineering Companies of New York is a true testament to the hard work, dedication and ingenuity of the D&B team,” said Steven A. Fangmann, president of the firm.

The Diamond-earning Ocean Beach project will continue on to the national awards, which are to be announced later this month.

“We are also delighted that our Ocean Beach Flood Mitigation and Resiliency Project will go on to compete at the national level at the ACEC National Awards,” Merklin said.