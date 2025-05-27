Members of the Great Neck North High Support Our Troops club and school district members with Staff Sgt. Carlos E. Gallo Jr.

The Great Neck North High School Aid Our Troops club honored Great Neck’s service men and women in observance of Memorial Day, including North High alumni Staff Sgt. Carlos E. Gallo Jr.

The fourth annual service held on Friday, May 23, was led by student club members who spoke about supporting local service men and women and beyond. They presented Staff Sgt. Gallo and his father, Great Neck Vigilant Fire Department Chief Carlos Gallo, with two American flags that once flew over the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.

Gallo, a North High School 2012 graduate, is a U.S. Marine who has garnered a decorated status in the armed services. He returned to his alma mater to attend the ceremony in his honor.

An instructor for Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One in Arizona, he joined the Marines in 2016 at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot, which is a training camp in Parris Island, S.C.

Gallo was first assigned to the aircrew pipeline after his basic training to become a helicopter door gunner on the CH-53E Super Stallion. This is the U.S. military’s largest helicopter.

His first duty station was in Jacksonville, N.C. at the Marine Corps Air Station New River. He served on the Heavy Marine Helicopter Squadron 464.

Gallo was deployed for seven months in Soto Cano, Honduras, with a Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force

His service has been marked with heroic acts, including saving the lives of two Marines in a live-fire exercise.

He has received a series of awards and recognitions for his service, including two Navy and Marine Corps commendation medals, one achievement medal, a national defense service medal and a global war on terrorism service medal.