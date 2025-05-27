Manhasset High School junior Catherine Chen was selected as the New York State Finalist in the 2025 Stockholm Junior Water Prize Competition.

Manhasset Public Schools junior Catherine Chen was named the New York State finalist in the 2025 Stockholm Junior Water Prize Competition.

Catherine was selected for her research project “Integrated In Vitro and In Silico Approaches for Hydrogel-Based Dye Adsorption: Synthesis, Characterization, and Implementation of a Novel 3D Printed Wastewater Filtration System.” She successfully conducted this project within the school district’s Manhasset Science Research lab with support from science research teacher Allison Huenger.

Catherine will be representing New York State at the Stockholm Junior Water Prize National Competition, which will be held June 19-22 at Washington University in St. Louis.

One project will be chosen to represent the United States at the Stockholm Junior Water Prize International Competition – the national-level competition which Catherine will be competing for.