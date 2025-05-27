Manhasset community members gathered on Monday, May 26, to honor the lives of fallen soldiers on Memorial Day, commemorating many who once lived in the Manhasset community and whose legacies are carried on locally to this day.

Many people marched in the parade down Plandome Road, concluding with a memorial service at Mary Jane Davies Park. Marchers included dozens of local organizations, from fire department members to American Legion members and students.

The parade’s Poppy Queen was Tess Harvey, a junior member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 304 and a junior at Manhasset High School.

The commemoration is sponsored by the Manhasset American Legion Post 304 and the Manhasset-Lakeville Fire/Water District.

“It’s always somber at the service,” Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Department 1st Deputy Chief Michael Rice said, but added that it’s an honor to be able to commemorate those who served and gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Prior to the parade, Manhasset-Lakeville firefighters held their annual service at the Manhasset Gold Star Memorial at Mary Jane Davies Park to honor their own department members who have served and those who have died.

The fire department chaplains shared words in honor of the fallen soldiers, followed by department President Michael Bernatovich reading the names of those who died. One of those was Manhasset’s Andrew Bukovinsky, a Marine who was killed in the Vietnam War.

Rice said the department’s ceremony and marching in the parade are important, especially for younger members to learn about the community’s history.

“For the newer members who weren’t born yet, this helps them understand the sacrifices that these members of society have made for us to enjoy ourselves today and for their sacrifices moving along,” Rice said.