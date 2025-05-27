Syosset honors veterans with annual Memorial Day parade

Phil Rhoads, junior vice commander (L.) and Jay Caputo, former post commander (R.) at the Syosset VFW’s Memorial Day ceremony

Hundreds attended Syosset’s Memorial Day parade, hosted by the The Gus Scutari Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6394.

Mitch Furman, the VFW’s post commander, said the parade aims to “bring awareness to the day.” He said that the day is about more than just barbecues and summer sales, and that by involving the community in a large event, the post hopes to spread awareness about its true meaning.

“We want to continue to spread that word,” he said.

Along the parade route, Furman said the post hands out poppies to attendees, which has come to signify remembrance and sacrifices made by those who have served and died in the military.

Furman said this year’s grand marshal was Jay Caputo. Caputo, who organizes the parade each year, served as a U.S. Navy Intelligence Officer for 28 years and is a former post commander at the VFW, Furman said.

While hundreds line the streets each year, Furman said there are typically around 200 people who attend the ceremony after the parade. He said more and more young people have attended the ceremony in recent years.

The post merged the Syosset and Oyster Bay organizations in 2018 with the hopes of increasing community involvement. Furman said the post often collaborates with local school districts to involve residents.

“It’s a very brief ceremony, but it’s important,” he said.

Furman said he encourages all eligible veterans to join the VFW. For more information, call (516) 921-7956.