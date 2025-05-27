Top LI communications professionals honored at awards luncheon

Long Island’s top communications professionals were honored May 14 at the Public Relations Professionals of Long Island’s annual awards luncheon. The event, in its 34th iteration, was held at Westbury Manor.

“This event reminds us that great communications aren’t just about words—they’re about relationships, leadership and the ability to inspire meaningful change,” said Theresa Jacobellis, PRPLI president. “Our honorees reflect the very best of our profession, and we’re thrilled to recognize their contributions to Long Island and beyond.”

PRPLI, founded in 1990, is a local trade organization for those in the public relations and communications industries. It frequently hosts networking and skill-development events for its members, who include professionals from the public, private, and nonprofit sectors.

Ron Edelson, who owns the Garden City-based PR firm ZE Creative Communications, was awarded the Jack Rettaliata Lifetime Achievement Award. This honor is presented to someone who has made significant contributions to the industry on Long Island.

The Long Island Achievement Award, given to a non-PR professional who has effectively promoted Long Island, went to Jeffrey Reynolds, the president and CEO of the nonprofit Family & Children’s Association.

Jennifer Cline Sargent, an adjunct instructor of journalism, media studies and public relations at Hofstra University, received the Howard M. Blankman Outstanding Mentor Award for her work teaching the next generation of communications professionals.

Melville-based marketing agency ECG Group’s Christopher Collora was awarded PR Campaign of the Year for his pro bono campaign benefitting the Detective Jonathan Diller Scholarship Fund. The campaign helped to raise more than $70,000 for the fund, which provides scholarships to students at Port Washington’s St. Mary’s High School.

Robert Chartuk, a reporter with Center Moriches’ South Shore Press, and Sarah Logan, communications coordinator at Lake Success-based health care company IPRO, received the Outstanding Media Award and Rising Star Award, respectively.

Vito Postiglione, a recent graduate of Farmingdale State College’s visual communications program, was this year’s PRPLI College Scholarship Recipient.