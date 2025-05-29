Guest speaker Shaya Lerner of the Anti-Defamation League will discuss how Jewish and Zionist organizations like the have needed to pivot their strategies in response to the rise in anti-Semitism since the Oct. 7 attacks.

Temple Beth-El of Great Neck will offer a bonus Tuesday Night Symposium on June 10 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Guest speaker Shaya Lerner of the Anti-Defamation League will discuss how since Oct. 7 Jewish and Zionist organizations like the Anti-Defamation League have needed to pivot their strategies in response to the rise in antisemitism, what has been effective, what has fallen short and what has been most impactful when working with external organizations and government officials.

The Anti-Defamation League is a New York–based international organization that was founded to combat anti-Semitism, as well as other forms of bigotry and discrimination.

Lerner is the league’s director of Israel Affairs and associate director of Middle Eastern Affairs.

He is responsible for helping develop the Anti-Defamation League’s Israel policies and programs, including on anti-Zionism, BDS trends and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, along with issues related to global antisemitism, Iran and persecuted minorities around the world.

Lerner earned a master’s degree in global affairs from New York University and a bachelor’s from Yeshiva University, where he studied history and philosophy.

Taught by scholars and rabbis throughout the year, the captivating symposiums offer opportunities for challenging study on a variety of Jewish topics both in person and online.

The community is welcome to participate in these enlightening programs through Temple Beth-El's Miriam & Moses Center for Pluralistic Adult Jewish Learning. To attend in person or online, register at tinyurl.com/ADLJune10.

