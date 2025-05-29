Temple Beth-El to celebrate Pride Month

Temple Beth-El of Great Neck will welcome guest speaker Rabbi Laurie Gold for a Pride Shabbat.

To celebrate Pride Month, Temple Beth-El of Great Neck will welcome guest speaker Rabbi Laurie Gold during Pride Shabbat on Friday, June 13, at 7 p.m.

The entire community is invited to attend the erev Shabbat service and enjoy a sweet treat at the Oneg that follows.

Musical ensemble Stephanie & the Shabbatones will enhance the worship service, bringing energy, joy, and an exciting blend of Jewish and secular music. Temple Beth-El’s cantorial soloist’s powerful voice will be complemented by drums, clarinet, and bass guitar.

The guest speaker, a current member who grew up in the congregation, will discuss “why it’s important for a house of worship to support all of its congregants” and “how Temple Beth-El uplifted me on my coming-out journey.”

Gold began her career as an attorney before attending rabbinical school at the Academy for Jewish Religion. She then served congregations in New York and Connecticut.

Although she has retired as a pulpit rabbi, she continues to tutor B’nai Mitzvah students and people converting to Judaism. The rabbi also spends time performing life-cycle events.

“On June 13, I will share how valuable it was for me and my family to be accepted and supported when I came out of the closet as a lesbian,” said Gold.

“Almost 50 years ago, Rabbi Jerome K. Davidson told my mother, ‘This temple will always be here for Laurie and the family. We will always love you all,” she continued. “This was at a time when it wasn’t very common to hear things like this from religious leaders, and I have been thankful ever since.”

In addition to discussing her positive experiences at Temple Beth-El, Gold will talk about the origin of the Rainbow Flag and its connection to God and the Torah.

“I look forward to speaking at the temple, where I regularly attend classes and services,” she said. “I cherish and love Temple Beth-El.”

The peninsula’s first synagogue has been serving the community since 1928 and is located at 5 Old Mill Road. Learn more at www.tbegreatneck.org, 516-487-0900 or info@tbegreatneck.org.