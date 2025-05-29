Boys & Girls Club partners with Northwell Health at basketball game

The Grenville Baker Boys & Girls Club and Northwell Health staff basketball game returned after a few years with a scholarship presentation.

The annual staff basketball game between Northwell and the club brought healthcare professionals and the club’s staff for a friendly yet competitive match.

This year’s game featured a special halftime ceremony where a deserving local student Abraham G. was awarded a $500 college scholarship, sponsored by Glen Cove Hospital’s Medical Board.

The scholarship aims to support the educational aspirations of a high school senior from Grenville Baker Boys & Girls Club.

“We’re thrilled to bring back this tradition,” said Melissa Rhodes, executive director of the club. “It’s a wonderful opportunity

to strengthen our ties and partnership with the hospital while supporting the next generation of leaders.”

“It was great to be able to reestablish the ‘annual’ Grenville Baker Boys and Girls Club vs Glen Cove Family Medicine basketball game. The ability to interact with the local community and provide a scholarship from our medical staff to a deserving student highlighted the event. Thanks to those who helped make this possible,” said Dr. Barbara Keber a family medicine physician at Glen Cove Hospital.