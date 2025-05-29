Cape Air brings Long Island-Boston flights to MacArthur Airport

Cape Air is bringing new wings to Long Island.

The Massachusetts-based commuter airline announced the launch of four daily nonstop flights between Long Island’s MacArthur Airport (ISP) in Ronkonkoma and Logan International Airport in Boston beginning July 3. The year-round service marks Cape Air’s debut at MacArthur and helps fill the gap left by JetBlue Airways, which canceled its planned Boston route days before launch.

“We look forward to connecting Islip with Boston and sharing Cape Air’s outstanding customer service and convenient flight schedules,” said Linda Markham, president and chief executive officer of Cape Air. “We are confident that this innovative aircraft will provide an exceptional flying experience.”

Cape Air will operate out of Gate B15 in the airport’s central terminal and will use the Tecnam P2012 Traveller, a modern twin-engine aircraft designed for short regional hops. Fares start at $249 one way.

“Cape Air recognized an opportunity to expand its wings in the northeast from convenient MacArthur Airport,” said Aviation Commissioner Rob Schneider.”We’re delighted to offer business travelers an excellent schedule and frequency to easily fly to Boston.”

The new route comes after JetBlue abruptly canceled its own planned daily Boston flights, originally scheduled to begin May 1. In a statement issued on April 29, Islip Town Hall cited declining consumer confidence, reduced discretionary spending, and rising travel costs as key factors influencing JetBlue’s decision.

Town of Islip Supervisor Angie Carpenter expressed disappointment but said the airport acted quickly to restore Boston access and meet the travel needs of residents and businesses alike.

“When JetBlue decided to discontinue its plans to serve Boston as planned for the summer of 2025, we were disappointed on behalf of our customers,” Carpenter said. “We’re glad to say Boston is back to ISP thanks to Cape Air with four times daily service and year-round flights.”

Cape Air joins a growing list of airlines serving MacArthur Airport, including Breeze Airways, Frontier Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Avello Airlines, and JetBlue.

MacArthur, located about 50 miles from New York City, serves approximately 2.8 million Long Islanders. The airport has seen a rebound in passenger volume after a pandemic-induced decline. In 2023, it surpassed one million annual passengers for the first time since COVID-19 struck, showing a strong sign of recovery and support.

The airport also boasts a $600 million economic impact on the region, employs 6,000 people directly and indirectly, and was named the third Best Small Airport in the U.S. by USA Today in 2024. It also received the 2024 Tourism Trailblazer Award from Discover Long Island.

Founded in 1989, Cape Air operates more than 300 flights a day to 34 destinations in the United States and the Caribbean. The airline is based in Hyannis, Massachusetts, and carries about 400,000 passengers annually.

Cape Air’s arrival not only boosts MacArthur’s offerings but also strengthens Long Island’s air travel connections to New England, with convenience and frequency. The partnership adds value to both leisure and business travelers seeking a stress-free alternative to city airports.

