Massapequa fifth graders rejoice at year-end picnics

McKenna fifth graders celebrated their time in elementary school coming to a close

For six years, they worked hard, so Massapequa fifth graders earned a day to enjoy. Late May featured fifth-grade picnics so the soon-to-be middle schoolers could celebrate the success of their elementary years.

McKenna Elementary School’s fifth graders walked from the school to nearby Brady Park on May 27, where they played basketball, kickball and volleyball, and enjoyed some time on the playground.

After lunch, from All-American provided by the PTA, students got their yearbooks.

The fifth graders wore their Class of 2025 shirts that were designed by classmate Scarlett Palmerin. Students were invited to submit designs in fourth grade, and the winner was chosen by a grade-wide vote and printed on T-shirts to wear for special events during their last year of elementary school.

Birch Lane Elementary School’s fifth graders donned their blue and gold Fifth Grade Class 2025-Senior Class 2032 shirts during their picnic on May 28 at Marjorie Post Park.

More than 100 students participated in games and relay races, had All-American burgers for lunch courtesy of the PTA and visited an ice cream truck.