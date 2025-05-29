Middle schoolers fundraise for St. Rocco’s Church food pantry

The Torch Club members take to Stop and Shop to buy food for the St. Rocco’s Church food pantry

Grenville Baker Boys & Girls Club’s Torch Club, a middle school community and leadership group, hosted a successful fundraiser, a staff vs. staff basketball game to support their local food pantry. In preparation, the Torch Club members recruited staff and sold snacks.

Their hard work paid off, raising $150. With the funds, the club members carefully planned a trip to Stop & Shop, making a list of essential food items to donate. While shopping one student managed the cart, another tracked the budget while the rest selected items from the list.

After checking out, they delivered five big bags of groceries to the food pantry at St. Rocco’s Church.