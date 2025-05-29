Registration opening for Town of Oyster Bay co-ed fitness classes

Oyster Bay Town Council Member Laura Maier announces that registration is opening for the town’s co-ed fitness classes for the summer season at the Hicksville Athletic Center.

Starting in early July, these 10-week programs offer a fun way to stay fit and meet new people. Open to everyone ages 18 and older, the classes cover everything from cardio kickboxing to yoga and ballroom dancing.

“Our great summer programs provide a fun, energizing way for residents to stay active while joining with friends or meeting new people,” Maier said. “Whether you’re into high-energy workouts like cardio kickboxing or prefer something more relaxing like yoga, there’s a class for everyone to enjoy!”

This summer, participants can once again choose from a variety of fitness options:

Ballroom Dancing : Saturdays, 7 p.m.–8 p.m., starting July 12

: Saturdays, 7 p.m.–8 p.m., starting July 12 Cardio Kickboxing : Thursdays, 7:30 p.m.–8:30 p.m., starting July 10

: Thursdays, 7:30 p.m.–8:30 p.m., starting July 10 Pilates Intermediates : Thursdays, 7 p.m.–8 p.m., starting July 17

: Thursdays, 7 p.m.–8 p.m., starting July 17 Yoga : Saturdays, 9 a.m.–10 a.m., starting July 12 Sundays, 8:45 a.m.–9:45 a.m., starting July 6 Tuesdays, 8 p.m.–9 p.m., starting July 8 Thursdays, 7 a.m.–8 a.m., starting July 10

: Zumba : Mondays, 6:45 p.m.–7:45 p.m., starting July 14 Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m.–8:30 p.m., starting July 9

:

Visit oysterbaytown.com/sports to sign up. Registration opens Wednesday, June 4, for residents and June 11 for non-residents. Town of Oyster Bay residents who have not used the signup portal will need to upload proof of residency (tax or utility bill) and a valid ID, like a driver’s license. Non-residents may register at a slightly higher fee.

Participants must bring their own mats for yoga, pilates and cardio kickboxing. Class schedules are subject to change, and if a session is cancelled, make-up days will be offered.

For more information, call (516) 797-7945 or email tobparks@oysterbay-ny.gov.