Long Island experts urge parents to prioritize water safety

As Long Island families head into another season of swimming and boating, water safety experts are urging extra vigilance to prevent drownings—tragedies that continue to impact the region at concerning rates.

Drowning remains one of the leading causes of accidental death among young children in the U.S. and Long Island is no exception. In Suffolk County, 10 fatal drownings were reported by late July 2024, already surpassing totals from the previous two years. In Nassau County, nine drowning or near-drowning incidents were documented last year—most in residential pools involving children under five.

“Water safety isn’t just a seasonal issue—it’s a year-round responsibility, especially on Long Island where water is all around us,” said Sheona Golden, director of operations for Saf-T-Swim, which has 13 locations across Nassau and Suffolk counties. “Whether it’s an ocean, a canal, a lake or a backyard pool, water is never far from reach. That’s why education, preparation and constant supervision are so important.”

A Preventable Tragedy

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, children ages one to four are at the highest risk of drowning, most often in home pools. On Long Island, 35 percent of drowning victims between 1999 and 2017 were in this vulnerable age group. Experts cite factors like lack of swim instruction, poor supervision, inadequate barriers and misplaced confidence in swimming skills.

“We see too many cases where families didn’t realize just how quickly drowning can happen,” Golden said. “It’s usually silent and fast—there’s no splashing, no yelling. That’s why one of our biggest messages to parents is to stay within arm’s reach of your child at all times when they’re near water.”

Building Confidence Through Lessons

Saf-T-Swim begins lessons with children as young as four months old and offers instruction for adults and those with disabilities through its Adaptive Aquatics program.

“For some families, swimming was historically seen as a luxury, not a necessity,” Golden said. “But we have to shift that mindset. Swim lessons are a life skill. It’s not about becoming an Olympic swimmer—it’s about learning how to float, how to breathe and how to get to safety if something goes wrong.”

“If a parent doesn’t know how to swim, there’s about an 80 percent chance their child won’t learn either,” she added. “That’s why we offer lessons across all ages and skill levels. Everyone deserves the chance to feel safe in the water.”

Top 10 Water Safety Tips

Start with swim lessons Be their lifeguard—always stay within arm’s reach Set and enforce pool rules Use Coast Guard-approved life jackets Know the quiet signs of drowning Practice touch supervision Take regular breaks Teach open-water safety Practice “what if” drills and learn CPR Keep it fun and encouraging

“Water safety doesn’t have to be scary,” Golden said. “It should be empowering. When families feel confident and kids are having fun while learning, the lessons stick. That’s how we create a safer community.”

Pool Rules for Everyone

Golden emphasized that safety applies to all ages. “Roughhousing, running on slippery pool decks or diving in shallow water can all lead to injuries or worse,” she said.

Her poolside recommendations include:

Identify where the lifeguard is located

Never swim alone

Look before jumping in

Help others by reaching or throwing, not going

Avoid food or gum while swimming

Supporting Vulnerable Populations

Saf-T-Swim also tailors lessons for children with special needs. “That’s why we offer one-on-one lessons and sensory-friendly environments,” Golden said. “We want every child, regardless of ability, to learn the skills they need to be safe.”

A Community Responsibility

In 2023, Suffolk County reported 15 drownings, including a two-year-old in North Haven and a seven-year-old in Bay Shore.

“These stories aren’t just statistics—they’re heartbreaking and most of them were preventable,” Golden said. “That’s why we’re committed to educating not just the kids, but the entire family.”

Golden encourages community involvement, from assigning sober “water watchers” at pool parties to speaking up if a child is seen near unsupervised water.

“If you see a child wandering near a pool, say something,” she said. “Every small action can have a big impact.”

