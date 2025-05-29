Port Washington Youth Activities to host 33rd Hall of Fame Gala

Port Washington Youth Activities will hold their annual Hall of Fame Gala with three new inductees on June 13th.

Port Washington Youth Activities will induct three new members into the PYA Hall of Fame at its annual gala on Friday, June 13, at the North Hempstead Country Club in Port Washington.

The 33rd edition of the PYA Gala will honor Eric Kriftcher and Bruce Schindler for their longtime volunteer efforts, as well as former PYA athlete Rodney Dumpson. These individuals have helped shape and grow the organization, which was founded in 1963.

Eric Kriftcher has volunteered with PYA for more than 20 years. From serving as a former director, committee chairman, alumni board member, and commissioner, to his current role as coach, Kriftcher has done it all. He was elected to the board in 2002 and served until 2012. His contributions include multiple years as an intramural baseball and basketball commissioner and coach, as well as six years as a head coach in the Legends travel program. He served on both the Publicity and Disciplinary committees for 10 years, chairing the latter during part of his tenure. Kriftcher is currently a managing director and associate general counsel for Bank of America.

Bruce Schindler has served on the PYA board for more than 15 years. He joined the executive board as secretary in 2011 and held that role for six years. He has been active on the legal, special events, nominating, and safety committees.

His coaching resume includes Legends travel baseball and intramural teams beginning in 2007, continuing to the present day with the Legends 17/18U team. Schindler also serves as co-commissioner for the Legends baseball program, a position he has held for the past six years.

In addition, he coached flag football for nine years and basketball for five years. He is currently the coordinator for the 11th–12th grade PYA basketball program. Schindler is the deputy general counsel for Brighthouse Financial.

Rodney Dumpson is a former PYA athlete who went on to play lacrosse for Syracuse University during its championship run in the late 1980s. A member of the extended Dumpson family—many of whom were raised in Port Washington and participated in PYA programs—he played football and lacrosse in the late 1970s.

At Paul D. Schreiber High School, Dumpson played three years of varsity basketball, earning All-County honors in 1983 and 1984, and two years of varsity lacrosse, earning All-Conference honors in 1984.

As a midfielder for Syracuse from 1988 to 1990, he helped the team win three consecutive NCAA championships and scored the deciding goal in a 13–12 victory over Johns Hopkins in the 1989 final. During his time at Syracuse, Dumpson volunteered at youth lacrosse clinics and later with the Harlem Jets Youth Lacrosse Program. He now coaches girls lacrosse in his hometown of Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

Port Washington Youth Activities is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) charitable organization formed to promote the exemplary development of local youth through sports participation. PYA teaches teamwork and individual responsibility in an atmosphere of respect and sportsmanship.

While PYA places emphasis on the development of sports skills, its primary mission is to develop character and an understanding of how participation in sporting events can prepare one for success in all endeavors.

The new inductees will join 82 past members of the PYA Hall of Fame. The gala will begin with a cocktail hour at 7:30 p.m., followed by a buffet dinner from 8:45 to 11:30 p.m. A silent auction will be held, and a 50/50 raffle will award $10,000 in prizes. The advanced registration fee is $185 per person, which includes an open bar and is tax-deductible.

For inquiries about the event, call (516) 944-7921 or email info@pyasports.org. Visit www.pyasports.org for more information and to register.