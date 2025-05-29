St. Mary’s students throw a senior prom for Atria residents

St. Mary’s students made a dream of theirs a reality for the residents of Atria Senior Living in Great Neck.

After planning with their peers at school and discussing their ideas with Andrew Upbin, Engage Life director at Atria, the “Senior Prom” became one of the school’s favorite extracurricular activities, held off-campus this spring.

Students from two active extracurricular clubs – the Glamourgals and Project Impact, along with the Performing Arts Program – joined forces to make the event unforgettable for all in attendance.

Their dedication was evident in every aspect of the event, from decorating the activities room to serving refreshments and dancing with residents. Students also crowned two residents as the prom queen and king.

President and founder of the Glamourgals Club, Chloe Brojan ’25, was one of the organizers who worked with faculty member Linda Lipani, club moderator, to present the idea to the Atria.

When asked if there was something special that resonated with her during the event, Chloe shared the memories she made at the event.

“It was heartwarming to see a new side of my friends and even people I usually just pass by in the hallways as they interacted with the seniors. I loved witnessing everyone’s compassion and knowing that we made a difference during the event. Seeing the seniors’ faces light up when we danced with them or spoke to them made the night truly unforgettable.” Brojan said. “My hope for the seniors at Atria Cutter Mill is that they left feeling loved and cared for by St. Mary’s students. I also want them to know that they made our night just as memorable as we made theirs.”

Gabriella Palma ’27, a member of the Project Impact Club, said she would participate in this type of event in the future.

“I would love to because it was so incredible for many reasons,” Gabriella said. “Seeing the smiles on the residents’ faces was amazing! They appeared to be having a fantastic time dancing to the music and chatting with all the other participants. It is also great to be able to connect with the residents and learn more about their stories. This type of event would probably not be one that the residents expected, but it was one that gave them the opportunity to feel young again. I hope the ‘Senior Prom’ had as much of a positive impact on them as it did on me, and I’d be so excited to do it again!”

Steven Fortune, 2026, who joined the effort from the Performing Arts Program, brought his dancing skills along with a smile to the event.

“The absolute glee from the seniors resonated with me,” Fortune said. “It was so heartwarming to see them dancing and socializing. The grins on their faces created a vibrant atmosphere. I can still see their faces, and I wish the best for them. Being there this year has motivated me to be sure that I will join the effort again next year.”

The students also shared their thoughts on how Jesus would feel about their interaction with the senior citizens. Their answers reflected not only their personal growth but also their faith journeys as students of St. Mary’s.

“One of the many things He preached about was to love your neighbor as you love yourself. I think that Jesus appreciates that we took the time to connect with the seniors in such a fun way and is joyful to see His teachings are still being followed today,” said Fortune.

“I know that Jesus would be proud of our students representing what St. Mary’s prides themselves on, which is Omnia ad Jesum per Mariam (Everything to Jesus through Mary),” Brojan said. “Knowing that our student body was able to embody Mary’s ‘yes’ by participating in God’s plan of love and grace makes me believe that Jesus would be thrilled about our visit.”

Upbin at the Atria echoed the success of the event.

“The residents were very excited when they learned about the Prom,” Upbin said. “They looked forward to dancing and talking with the students, sharing any wisdom they could pass on to them. When the day came, our residents showed up with their dancing shoes on and had a fantastic time! We are looking forward to holding more meetings in the fall and then hosting a winter formal.”