Vernon School 4th graders win LI Stock Market Game

Oyster Bay-East Norwich Central School District announced that Vernon fourth graders Katie Dunne and Kira Scanlon earned first place in the elementary division of the 2025 Long Island Spring Stock Market Game.

The Stock Market Game, hosted by the SIFMA Foundation in collaboration with local partners, provides students with a hands-on introduction to the world of finance. Using a virtual $100,000, participants manage a simulated investment portfolio, gaining real-world insights into the stock market, economics and financial planning.

Throughout the competition, Dunne and Scanlon conducted research, tracked global news and made strategic decisions to maximize their returns while working within the structure of a real-time trading simulation. Students in the program explored socially responsible investments that aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

The Stock Market Game serves as a comprehensive financial literacy program designed to build critical skills. It integrates lessons in math, economics and personal finance with engaging online tools and curriculum that align with state learning standards.