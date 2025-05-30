Meet 11 adoptable dogs and cats searching for their fur-ever families

This week, we’re turning the spotlight on some furry singles ready to meet their purr-fect match. Whether they’re shy sweethearts, bold adventurers, or cuddle professionals, these adoptable pets are putting their best paw forward — because everyone deserves a chance at love.

Paris is for Lovers at the Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter

Hi there, I’m Paris. Four years young. Terrier mix. Snack connoisseur. Zoomie champion. Basically, your future best friend… if you’re lucky enough to adopt me. But hey, even if you can’t, maybe you can help me find “the one.”

I’m a solo act — no other dogs, please. I like to be the center of your universe, drama-free and all about that one-on-one connection. You bring the snacks; I’ll bring the heart-melting cuteness. Deal? I love long walks where I pretend I’m in a feel-good movie montage, playing with toys like it’s a competitive sport, getting pets like it’s my 9-to-5, and sitting on command (for treats, obviously).

Fun fact: I came into the shelter one cold night with a dog named Bogart, but let’s be honest — I’ve got main character energy. I’m friendly, hilarious, affectionate, and have a strong leash game. I’d do best in a calm home with kids over 14 and zero other dogs. Please share my story. Tell people about me or write me a letter — I’d love that.

Send mail, adoption inquiries, or general fan letters to Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter at 3320 Beltagh Ave., Wantagh, NY 11793

Attn: Love Letters for Paris

Double the Fun at Tender Loving Cats

Looking for a dynamic duo to fill your home with laughter, snuggles, and nonstop entertainment? Look no further — we’re Carmela and Belinda, two 2-month-old sisters with opposite vibes but the same goal: finding a loving forever home… together.

Hi, I’m Carmela. Tabby sweetheart. Soft orange highlights. Killer hind-leg fashion. I’m curious, playful, and know how to entertain myself like a true main character. I can be a little shy at first—new things make me pause — but give me time, patience, and gentle love, and I’ll bloom into the affectionate cuddle bug I’m meant to be. Especially when I’m snuggled up with my sister, Belinda.

And I’m Belinda. Tiny tabby tornado. Full of personality, confidence, and snack-driven determination. I’m the first to explore, the last to leave a treat behind, and always ready to turn the living room into my personal playground. But I’ve also got a softer side — I adore belly rubs and purr like an engine when I’m happy (which is often).

Together, we’re the perfect balance: sweet and spunky, chill and silly, cautious and bold. We’re bonded by love and sibling loyalty, and we’d be over the moon to be adopted and stay together forever.

To adopt Carmela or Belinda (or both!), complete an adoption application here.

Adoptables Looking for Love at North Shore Animal League America

I’m Sabrina, a vibrant, 8-months-young Shepherd mix, Louisiana native, and quiet soul with a heart that’s slowly learning to trust again. I may not be the first to run up and greet you, but give me time, patience, and a little kindness, and you’ll see the real me peek through. I came to New York last October, scared and unsure of the world, but a loving foster family has shown me that people can be gentle and good. I’m still a work in progress, but every day I get braver.

I love other dogs (my foster sibling is my BFF), snow days are my favorite — zoomies guaranteed — and I’m quiet, observant, and happiest when I feel safe and loved. I’m looking for an experienced adopter with a calm, quiet home and lots of understanding. A meet-and-greet is required—after all, love takes time — and that includes meeting any resident pups, too. If you’re patient, kind, and willing to go slow, I promise I’ll keep blooming.

Ruth here! At just 19 weeks old, I’m a Sato mix, Puerto Rico raised, and full of love (plus a few adorable quirks). I’m a special girl with a sweet spirit and a big heart, but I do have some neurological differences that make me a little mouthy sometimes. That means I’m looking for someone experienced and confident to adopt met; someone who knows how to give structure with kindness and help me grow into my best self.

We’re Libby and Sasha — a bonded mother-daughter Beagle team ready to start our next adventure side by side. Libby, age 9, is a gentle, quiet soul who finds her peace in calm, serene spaces. She dreams of a home with a fully fenced yard in a quiet, non-urban setting where she can relax and feel safe. Sasha, my spirited 5-year-old daughter, is a bit shy but full of heart and slowly learning to embrace family life.

We both come from a commercial breeding facility, so patience, structure, and lots of love are what we need most. We’re looking for experienced adopters who understand that with kindness and time, we can truly blossom — and who will welcome us as the loyal companions we’re ready to be. Together, we’re twice the love and double the joy. Are you the family we’ve been waiting for?

Hi, I’m Binky. At just ten months old, I was rescued locally when I needed it most, with painful eye and tummy troubles that I’ve since healed from — thanks to some amazing care. Those tough times made me shy and reserved at first, but now? I’m a whole new kitty. I greet visitors with joyful head bumps and bright, hopeful eyes. Nothing’s holding me back anymore. I’m ready to be adopted into a calm, loving home where I can keep shining and show just how sweet and affectionate I truly am. Could you be the one to give me my fresh start?

Hello, I’m Desmond. I’m a one-year-old gentle black cat with a heart as soft as my favorite cozy bed. I’ve traded the quiet hills of West Virginia for a new life at Bianca’s Furry Friends, where I’m learning to enjoy the comfort of a safe, peaceful space. I’m happy to share my spot with a friendly feline friend or a kind human who knows the magic of a good ear rub.

Black cats like me often get overlooked for adoption, but I’m hoping my calm spirit and steady love will catch your eye. I’m not flashy — I’m steady, affectionate, and ready to be your quiet, devoted companion. Could I be the calm in your life?

Velveteen here! I’m a one-year-old fierce momma who fought hard to keep my family safe outdoors. While my kittens have found their forever homes, I’m still waiting for my special someone. Here at the Feline Behavior & Long-Term Care Home, I’m learning that people can be kind, not scary — and with the gentle encouragement of my cat friends, I’m beginning to explore playgroups with wide-eyed curiosity. I’m looking to be adopted into a patient, cat-experienced home with a calm feline friend to help guide me on this new journey. If you have a quiet spot and a kind heart, maybe your home could be my happy ending.

Howdy! I’m Bobbie Sue, a two-year-old, charming tuxedo cat who’s traded Florida’s past for a fresh start at Bianca’s Furry Friends. At first, I liked watching the world from my cozy bed, but now I’m ready to step out and make some friends — especially cats who share my calm vibe. Treat parties? Oh, count me in every time! I simply can’t resist those tasty moments. I’m open and curious about humans, too — there’s nothing quite like a chin rub to make my day (and yours!). If you’re ready to help me leave the past behind and start my beautiful new life as your cherished family member, I’m hoping you’ll say yes.

If you’re ready to open your heart and home to a fabulous feline, contact DoritS@animalleague.org. To meet your perfect pooch, email JamieD@animalleague.org or visit their Port Washington campus today.

As always, thanks for reading — and please remember: always adopt, never shop. Pass it on!