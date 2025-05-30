Roslyn mom turns daughter’s wardrobe struggles into global tween fashion brand

When Roslyn resident Shari Fine launched KatieJNYC in 2017, it wasn’t with a business plan or a team of advisers. It was with a sewing machine, a sharp eye for fashion, and her daughter Katie’s wardrobe challenges. Katie struggled to find clothing that fit her petite frame and made her feel confident.

Fine, armed with years of experience in the garment industry and a mother’s instinct, decided to design a bra that would be both stylish and comfortable for tween girls. That single item became the seed from which the entire KatieJNYC brand would grow.

That first design, a soft, age-appropriate bra, became the foundation for a brand that would grow far beyond their home, but never far from home. KatieJNYC now operates out of a 15,000-square-foot warehouse in Roslyn, just minutes from the Fine family’s longtime residence.

“We’ve been living here since 1999, and all three of our kids went through the Roslyn public schools,” said Craig Fine, Shari Fine’s husband. “Shari actually went to Roslyn High School and grew up in the neighborhood we still live in.”

Before becoming a founder, Fine had worked for years in the garment center, primarily in textile importing and exporting.

She recalled working at a company that cut and sewed garments in New York City, a formative experience that taught her the business from the ground up. After stepping back from her career to raise her children, she returned to the fashion world with renewed purpose, driven by her daughter’s unmet needs.

As Katie grew, so did the product line. Each new category, tops, skirts, dresses and activewear, was created in response to Katie’s evolving style and feedback.

From day one, the business remained deeply personal. Rather than immediately seeking large manufacturers, Fine relied on family and friends in the industry to build the right network. She took her samples door to door, selling directly to boutiques and building relationships one conversation at a time.

Word of mouth, Instagram, and an authentic connection to her customer base helped propel KatieJNYC into major retailers like Bloomingdale’s, Saks, and Dillard’s. Eventually, the brand extended its reach internationally, with sales in London, Australia, and even Kuwait, where two stores opened recently after a direct social media outreach.

Despite growing in scale, Fine insists on a personal touch. She handles all in-house sales and even brings Katie, now a fashion design student, into sales appointments and line reviews.

The bond between mother and daughter remains at the heart of the brand. Katie, who has studied at Parsons Paris and the Fashion Institute of Technology, brings her own design talent to the table, and her influence is visible in every collection.

The pandemic posed a significant challenge early on. When COVID-19 hit, every store canceled its orders overnight. Fine was still operating out of her basement. But instead of folding under the pressure, she turned adversity into opportunity.

While larger brands halted shipments, KatieJNYC continued fulfilling orders from their home in Roslyn. The family packed and shipped products themselves, connecting with their customer base through interactive Instagram Live events, tie-dye projects and online design workshops for young girls.

That effort paid off. The brand didn’t just survive, it flourished. Major retailers visited Fine’s home to pick up goods when their usual suppliers were stalled.

Customers, young girls and their parents alike, felt seen, heard and cared for. Fine remembers taking calls from grandmothers looking to buy something special for their granddaughters, treating each one with as much importance as high-profile buyers.

This philosophy, “one customer at a time,” has become a guiding principle. For her, that emotional impact is more rewarding than any sales milestone.

“I truly believe it, that to me is the magic KDJ, that a little girl should come into my store or my website, or a mom or grandma and feel like they are just number one for the moment, because that’s what’s important,” said Fine.

Today, KatieJNYC continues to thrive.

A pop-up store in Manhattan recently became a permanent flagship location at 1046 Lexington Ave. after customers urged Fine to stay open. The brand has caught the attention of influencers and celebrities, including Beyoncé’s daughter and members of the Kardashian family, who have been spotted in KatieJ clothing.

Family remains the backbone of the business. Fine’s older daughter, Julia, contributes through social media and event planning, while her son, a recent Syracuse University graduate, lends support when needed. There’s no sibling rivalry, just a shared sense of pride and purpose.

When asked about pricing, Fine emphasizes fairness. While the brand doesn’t market itself as inexpensive, she approaches costs like a mom. “Would I pay that for this?” is the question she constantly asks herself. Some pieces have tight margins because she believes the girls need them.

“It’s not about just selling clothes,” she said. “It’s about making them feel good in their own skin.”

What began as a solution for one girl has become a community for many, an experience of style, confidence and connection. At the center of it all is a mother who listened, a daughter who dreamed and a brand built from the heart.