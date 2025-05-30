North Side School first graders honor Memorial Day, make red poppy wreathes for village ceremeony

North Side School first graders stand with their poppies and a local veteran during their Memorial Day lesson.

Some of East Williston’s youngest students had a hand in the village’s Memorial Day ceremonies.

First graders at North Side School, part of the East Williston Union Free School District, recently deepened their understanding of Memorial Day through literature, discussion, and a visit from local veterans.

After reading “Poppies Are to Remember,” the students engaged in meaningful conversation about the significance of Memorial Day and the importance of honoring those who have served in the military.

Their understanding was further enriched by a visit from members of the Williston Park American Legion—Commander Eric Spinner and Frank Busa—who shared insights into the poppy’s symbolic meaning and demonstrated the traditional flag-folding ceremony.

The students then created handmade paper poppies, which were assembled into four wreaths. One wreath was presented to the American Legion, while the other three were displayed at the War Memorial on the East Williston Village Green during the community’s Memorial Day ceremonies.

“The activities benefited the young learners by providing a developmentally appropriate, meaningful opportunity to understand the significance of Memorial Day,” director of social studies Erika Messier said. “By integrating storytelling, hands-on creation, and intergenerational engagement, the experience supported the students’ emerging sense of civic identity and fostered emotional connections to national symbols and commemorations.”

The district said students moved beyond simply learning about Memorial Day and became active participants in commemorating it, fostering historical awareness, empathy, and pride in democratic values, linking classroom learning with real-world engagement.

“Students were not just learning about Memorial Day, they were contributing to it,” Messier said. “This kind of event reinforces the East Williston School District’s commitment to nurturing informed, engaged, and empathetic citizens starting from the earliest grades. It builds pride in our shared history and strengthens intergenerational connections that define and sustain a vibrant, respectful community.”