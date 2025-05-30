North Side School students explore civic engagement after budget vote

Though they might be too young to vote, they’re not too young to prepare to.

Students at North Side School, part of the East Williston School District, engaged in a hands-on civic educational experience that introduced them to the principles of voting and democratic participation.

In celebration of the district’s budget vote on May 20, they created their own original “I Voted” stickers – merging creativity with a lesson in civic responsibility.

The activity helped bring abstract concepts of democracy to life and reflected key elements of the elementary social studies framework.

“As students learn about civic responsibilities, they begin to understand the role of voting in decision-making processes that affect their communities,” said Erica Messier, K-12 director for social studies and real-world learning. “The ‘I Voted’ stickers activity provided an opportunity for students to apply their growing knowledge of civic engagement by participating in a real-world election process, helping them grasp how their contributions, even as young learners, can shape community outcomes.”

The district said the experience served as a meaningful bridge between classroom learning and real-world civic participation.

“Although not yet old enough to vote, the students learned that their voices matter and that they can still contribute meaningfully to their community,” Messier said. “This initiative fosters civic awareness and empowers students to recognize their future role in

democratic processes.”