Parker Jewish Institute holds Sur Sagar Ensemble, showcases healing power of music

A musical ensemble at the Parker Jewish Institute brings harmony and wellness to residents and patients alike.

The ensemble is known as Sur Sagar, which means “Ocean of Melody” in Hindi. It features five women from the Institute’s long-term care residence at Parker’s Indian Cultural Unit. The Indian Cultural Unit is the first of its kind in the region, accommodating the rehabilitation, health-care and cultural needs of older adults in New York’s growing Indian population.

The nursing facility, which is based in New Hyde Park, provides short—and long-term rehabilitation care, home health care, and hospice.

At Parker, members of Sur Sagar come together in song to create something special. Beyond their enchanting melodies, Sur Sagar represents the therapeutic power of music in elder care.

Music therapy can help reduce anxiety, improve cognitive function and provide a powerful outlet for emotional expression for older adults.

While Parker’s residents and patients diligently participate in physical, occupational and speech therapies that nurture their bodies, these musical gatherings nourish their spirits, helping them to feel at ease so that they can heal.

The enthusiasm and unity of Sur Sagar members illuminate the profound impact of culturally meaningful activities. As part of Parker’s Indian Cultural Unit, these sessions incorporate familiar melodies and rhythms that resonate deeply with residents, awakening cherished memories and creating moments of pure joy.

Sur Sagar embodies the essence of Parker’s Indian Cultural Unit. The unit fosters the understanding that healing and care must address the physical being while also honoring cultural identity and nurturing the soul through art and expression.