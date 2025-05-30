Peter Andrews moves to larger Williston Park space

One of Williston Park’s iconic family businesses has moved down the road. And tripled in size.

Peter Andrews, the home goods and lifestyle store that’s called Williston Park home for 44 years, relocated from their original location in an old supermarket on Jericho Turnpike to a space three times its size a mile away at 444 Hillside Ave. in the H-Mart shopping center in mid-May.

Peter Orshan, the Peter of Peter Andrews, emphasized that the store had never closed; they had simply expanded, closing the old and opening the new Williston Park locations simultaneously.

“We actually didn’t close for one day,” Orshan said. He added that though the move to the new space was a bit emotional, it was the right decision for the business.

“We’ve been at our old location since May 7, 1981,” he said, adding that he chose it because it was near his mother’s school. “We were there a long time, so it’s sort of bittersweet to move out of that spot.”

One perk of the new location, he said, was that the bigger space allowed them to keep all of their products inside instead of spilling out onto the sidewalk, which was an inconvenience when it rained.

He said that he and his brother, Andrew, who grew up in nearby Roslyn, take pride in being a community staple and that they’ve enjoyed seeing old and new faces come into their new location.

“People come by the store and they’re really so sweet,” Orshan said, adding that many enjoy saying hi to his dog, who’s frequently in the store. “People thank us for being in Williston Park.”

“It’s more than just selling merchandise. We know a lot of the people who come through the door, it’s almost like a family experience,” he continued. “And, there are a lot of new faces as well from the local Herricks community. It’s really that which keeps us going. It’s pretty fun.”

He said they also take pride in their wide variety of products from across the world, including outdoor and indoor furniture including sofas, tables, chairs and firepit equipment, dining sets, custom items and various gifts.

“We’re not just a furniture store,” Orshan said. “We have a lot of interesting things, gifts and lifestyle and everything, all in one little spot.”

“We shop the world,” he continued. “There’s really a sprinkling of everything. We have crystal from Europe. We have tea dining sets from Indonesia. We have interesting furniture from a lot of countries. We have handcrafted items from India. We have ceramics from Turkey.”

He said about half of their products come from the United States and the other half are international, but all are fairly priced.

“We always have great value. You don’t necessarily have to have a big budget to shop here. We like good design, and we like good value, good quality,” he added. “You could easily spend $10 or $1,000 here.”

Orshan said he looks forward to seeing the community in their new location and, despite being around 70, doesn’t foresee stepping down anytime soon.

“I guess retirement is an option, but I think this is fun,” he said. “It’s a family store, and we’re local kids.”

The brothers have two other locations: one in Farmingdale, which has been open since 1999, and another in Northport, which opened in 2024. They had previously operated in Huntington.