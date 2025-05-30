Sewanhaka commemorates writing, science, athletic achievements at May board meeting

Sewanhaka High School’s Nassau County Champion Braylon Metellus is pictured with, from left, board trustee Trecia Wong, Principal John Kenny, board trustee Tiffany Capers and Superintendent Regina Agrusa on May 27.

During the May 27 board of education meeting, the Sewanhaka Central High School District recognized several students for their outstanding achievements.

The meeting began with the Superintendent’s Student Advisory Report, provided by Sewanhaka High School eighth grader Jade Gomez, who shared highlights and updates from across the district.

Following the Superintendent’s Advisory Report, Sewanhaka High School seventh-grader Yarlenny Taveras Peña was honored for being chosen as a winner in the national Young Writers Contest.

Her creative writing piece was one of only five winners chosen from approximately 52,000 entries. Peña’s story will be published in Fright Club: Creepy Chronicles.

Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Richard Faccio then highlighted the district’s Science Research Symposium award winners. The event was held at Floral Park Memorial High School on May 19. Students from all five buildings were invited to showcase their individual research projects to an audience of their peers, families and administrators.

As part of the symposium, one project from each school was selected to be presented in the auditorium. Aafia Ahmed represented Elmont Memorial with her project, “The Antioxidant Role of the JAK2/STAT3 Signaling Pathway on Methylmercury-Induced Toxicity in a Mouse Astrocyte Neuronal C8-D1A Cell Line.”

Saibah Istila represented Floral Park Memorial with her project, “Antioxidant Potential of Common Herbs and Spices: Its Role in Decreasing Oxidative.” Jamie David and Fia Thomas represented H. Frank Carey with their project, “The Effect of Alcohol Sensors’ Positioning on Detection Efficiency to Prevent Drunk Driving.”

Sanjay Chemban represented New Hyde Park Memorial with his project, “Creating a Segmentation Model Capable of Detecting the Severity of Cancer in Prostate Tissue WSI.” Ashka Tercius represented Sewanhaka with her project, “Observing the Gravitropic Responses to Simulated Martian Gravity in A. Thaliana: Applicability for Space Farming.”

The celebrations continued with the honoring of recent Nassau County track and field champions. Elmont Memorial High School students Dominic Collins is the 400-meter champion; Aidan Peterkin is the 200-meter champion; and Dominic Collins, Caleb Harris, Aidan Peterkin, and Rlen Richards are the 4×400 relay champions.

Sewanhaka High School students Braylon Metellus and Zoe Amadike are the triple jump and long jump champions, respectively.