The Wheatley School advanced art students explore creativity at the Heckscher Museum

Students from The Wheatley School’s Advanced Art classes recently took an enriching and interactive field trip to the Heckscher Museum of Art in Huntington.

During their visit, the students explored two exhibitions, photographed the grounds for their portfolios and created plein-air inspired paintings.

“The students connected with art and one another in a way that allows memories to be made, new friendships to be formed with the connection of art as a universal language to help support these moments,” art teacher Julia Maloney said.

The trip also helped the students explore the historical and contemporary significance of art, fostering a greater appreciation for diverse artistic genres and their interconnections. The district said experiences like this encourage not only artistic growth but also the development of collaboration and community among students.