Warren G fires up the flavor with new line of BBQ sauces and rubs

Sniffin’ Griffin’s sauces and rubs are sure to bring the crowds in for a taste.

Rap icon Warren G is trading platinum records for peach-glazed ribs as he brings his West Coast flair to the grill at this year’s National Barbecue Festival, June 13-15 at Eisenhower Park on Long Island.

The Grammy-nominated artist will debut his full line of Sniffin’ Griffins BBQ sauces and rubs—handcrafted blends of bold flavor, Southern California soul and culinary creativity that reflect his evolution from hip-hop pioneer to barbecue entrepreneur.

Griffin, known worldwide for his 1994 smash hit “Regulate,” sees his foray into barbecue not as a departure, but as a continuation of his creative journey. “It’s not about falling back,” he said in an interview. “It’s about continuing to be creative. Just like with music, you’re putting your soul into it. You want people to feel good. You want them to remember it.”

Founded in 2019, Sniffin’ Griffins BBQ draws deep inspiration from Griffin’s childhood memories of backyard cookouts, family gatherings and lessons learned at the side of his father, Warren Jr., a Navy chef known for his flavor-packed meals and fierce work ethic.

“My dad always cooked,” said Griffin. “Even when I was a little kid, he was in the kitchen, throwing it down. He cooked for us all the time and those smells, those flavors—they stuck with me. Even before I was Warren G, I was cooking for my friends. I didn’t know what I was doing at first, but I loved it. I just kept learning.”

Griffin’s product line reflects years of dedication and experimentation, drawing on guidance from pitmasters across the country. The sauces and rubs are now available online, but the Long Island festival marks the first time the full product line will be sold in person—directly from the artist-turned-pitmaster himself.

The three signature sauces—Keepin’ It Original (mild), Smokin’ Me Out (medium) and We Brings Heat (hot)—each offer a unique twist on classic barbecue profiles.

Keepin’ It Original, a mild and savory option, combines tomato puree with peaches, apple cider vinegar, agave nectar, Worcestershire sauce and ginger root for a smooth and sweet flavor with a gentle tang.

“It’s got that backyard BBQ vibe—just real comforting and rich,” Griffin said.

The medium-heat Smokin’ Me Out sauce, made with agave nectar, molasses, chili pepper, and dried garlic, offers a smokier, bolder experience.

“That one’s for the real grill heads—it’s got that flavor like it just came off the smoker,” he said.

And for those who like it hot, We Brings Heat delivers just what the name promises: a fiery, fruit-forward punch of peaches, chili and ginger that dances between sweet and spicy.

“That’s the one when you want to bring the party,” said Griffin with a laugh. “It’s heat, but it’s flavor, too. You’re not just burning your tongue off.”

Griffin’s rubs bring just as much character. The All Purpose Bite Through BBQ Rub is a savory blend of smoked garlic, onions and spices—ideal for everything from ribs to roasted vegetables. Meanwhile, the Original Poultry & Seafood BBQ Rub delivers sweet heat with brown sugar, paprika and a hint of smoke, crafted specifically to elevate chicken, turkey and fish.

“Put that rub on your meat and the whole house will be waiting to eat,” Griffin said. “That smell hits the air and people just start showing up.”

While Warren G will be competing in the ribs category at the festival, he admits his favorite cut to cook is the flank rib—a meaty, beefy short rib variation he’s mastered over the years.

“They get so tender—just like brisket,” he said. “You wrap them up in butcher paper, pull ’em out and oh my God, they fall off the bone.”

Beyond the flavor, Sniffin’ Griffins BBQ is a family business at heart. Griffin’s six children help manage operations, from packaging to shipping.

“They’re putting in work,” he said. “This is something they can run one day. That’s the dream—to grow this into a national franchise, to leave something lasting.”

Griffin remains active in music but views the barbecue brand as an extension of the same purpose: creating something real, something that brings people together.

“Music and food—that’s how we connect. It’s how we heal,” he said. “I’ll never stop doing music, but this? This is my other passion. When I’m not in the studio, I’m at the pit.”

Fans can catch Warren G live on Saturday, June 14, as he performs at Eisenhower Park while serving up his signature sauces and rubs throughout the weekend. Products will be available for purchase on-site and for those who can’t wait, online orders are open now.

Visit sniffingriffinsbbq.com to order sauces, rubs and apparel ahead of the National Barbecue Festival.