Deep Roots Farmers Market opens honoring late founder Amy Peters

The Deep Roots Farmers Market opened its 11th season Saturday, May 31, under new leadership and with a renewed sense of purpose following the death of its beloved founder, Amy Peters.

This year marks a turning point for the popular market, as the Glen Cove Chamber of Commerce officially takes over its operations for the first time, a transition sparked by Peters’ passing. A well-known community advocate and tireless organizer, Peters lost her battle with cancer late last year.

“We are committed to keeping everything just the way Amy had it,” said Maxine Mayreis, president of the chamber. “It’s quite an honor to be running the market as her successors and stewards of her vision. She created it, she developed it, and she ran it with love and intention.”

Peters was remembered throughout the morning by friends, local officials, vendors, and community members. Her husband, Dave Berg, attended the event, which featured speeches, music, and generous offerings from longtime and new vendors. The opening ceremony also included special presentations, with the market receiving official citations honoring its community impact from U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, Legislator DeRiggi-Whitton, and Assemblymember Charles Lavine.

“We are so extremely happy that our wonderful Chamber of Commerce, the most robust, rapidly growing organization in Glen Cove, has chosen to take this over,” said Glen Cove Mayor Pamela Panzenbeck. ”It is a labor of love and we love it so much.”

For many, the market itself is a living tribute to Peters’ legacy.

“The last time I spoke with her, she said, ‘Please make sure it keeps going.’ So thank you to the Chamber of Commerce for keeping Amy’s vision alive. Deep Roots was her gift to Glen Cove, and it’s up to all of us, vendors, shoppers, and the whole community, to keep it growing in her memory,” recalled Glen Cove City Councilmember Marsha Silverman on behalf of Assemblymember Charles Lavine.

“She came up to me last summer and asked how my husband was doing,” said Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton. “I went on for like two minutes, and she didn’t say anything about herself until she started to walk away and then she said, ‘Oh yeah, I have to battle something also.’ That’s the kind of person she was. Even though she was dealing with something incredibly difficult, she was always thinking of others.”

“Good nutrition, exercise and a smile on your face is always something that Mr. Blakeman appreciates and on behalf of him and his office we thank you for all your services in the chamber of Congress,” said a representative for Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman.

Vendors, both new and returning, spoke of Peters’ impact and the welcoming environment she cultivated.

“Amy was wonderful,” said vendor Linda Doomes, who owns Eggcelent Quiches. “She was an amazing person with a good heart. Her legacy will live on through Deep Roots.”

The market has also introduced several new elements this year, including a full-fledged sponsorship program, rotating musical acts, kids’ activities and enhanced vendor benefits through Chamber of Commerce membership. These changes, organizers said, are not departures from Peters’ vision but expansions of it.

“We have some wonderful new vendors, a strong marketing presence, and every vendor who joins now gets full benefits from the Chamber,” said Mayreis. “It’s about continuing what Amy started and helping it grow.”

The Chamber’s executive director, Cliff Krauter, and Market Manager Alex Hom have been instrumental in orchestrating the transition, along with longtime collaborators like Sharon Stillwagon and Berg, Peters’ husband, Dave Berg, who will be performing as part of the market’s acoustic music lineup.

Carlos Saabedra, a vendor with Garden of Eve Organic Farm, summed up the sentiment shared by many. “I’m very happy to be here again. This market has good people, good energy. I like it very much.”

The Deep Roots Farmers Market will run every Saturday through November, featuring a rotating lineup of vendors, kids’ activities, and live music. Organizers invite the community to come not just to shop, but to remember and celebrate the spirit of Amy Peters.