Hochul taps ex-Hofstra president to chair NUMC board

Gov. Kathy Hochul appointed former longtime Hofstra University President Stuart Rabinowitz to chair the newly restructured board that oversees Nassau University Medical Center amid a pivotal time for the East Meadow hospital.

Rabinowitz was one of four appointees that the governor named to the Nassau Health Care Corporation Board on June 1, days after outgoing members of the board tendered their resignation effective as of July.

“I can’t think of a better person to help lead this next chapter for NUMC,” Hochul said of Rabinowitz. The new chair added: “I’m eager to get to work with my fellow board members to restore public confidence, implement long-overdue reforms and put this hospital back on a path to stability and excellence.”

New York State lawmakers recently approved a measure reducing the NHCC board from 14 members to 11 with Democrats in Albany appointing six that will make up the majority. That shifted the balance of power away from Republican Nassau County lawmakers who until recently controlled the board but will now have the minority of four appointees and the county executive no longer having authority to approve the CEO, who also resigned.

Rounding out Hochul’s first four appointees to the revised board are JPMorgan Chase Community Manager Amy Flores, real estate management firm Placid, LLC President Lisa Warren, and Dean Mihaltses, who most recently served as interim CEO and COO at NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens.

The governor’s two remaining appointments — one each recommended by the Speaker of the Assembly and the Temporary President of the Senate — have not yet been revealed. Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman has not said who administration’s appointees will be.

The new board is expected to call a special meeting in the near future. The Nassau Interim Finance Authority — a state-appointed control board that has overseen the county’s finances for decades due to Nassau’s long history of budgetary mismanagement — is scheduled to meet on June 5, its first since being given power to approve all NHCC contracts over $1 million, among additional oversight.

The transition comes amid a years-long dispute between Nassau and state officials over the fate of the budget-challenged critical safety-net public hospital that treats the region’s most vulnerable patients, including the uninsured.