Jericho high senior earns Firefighters’ Association scholarship

Lily Betman earned a scholarship award from the Firefighters’ Association of the State of New York for her work with the Jericho Fire Department

Jericho High School senior Lily Betman is one of 25 recipients of the Gerard Buckenmeyer Memorial Scholarship, distributed by the Firefighters’ Association of the State of New York.

“It’s wonderful that she’s been recognized,” said her father, Bob Betman, who has been a firefighter in the Jericho Fire Department for over 20 years.

The scholarship, totaling $1,500 per recipient, recognizes “exemplary members of the youth fire service who also contribute to their communities,” according to the association’s website.

Betman said Lily has always been drawn to the arts—and will complete further studies in the subject at college next fall—but had wanted to explore other extracurricular activities as well. After watching her father work at the firehouse throughout her childhood, she was inspired to join to help others as well.

Betman said Lily joined the department at 16 years old and will be sworn in to the regular fire department in a few months time. He said Lily is set to attend the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor next year, but will still be active in the Jericho Fire Department when she is back on Long Island.

After she’s sworn in, Betman said she will complete her EMT training while she’s home from college and EMT work will be her primary focus in the department.

Betman said he intends on staying in the area after Lily goes to college, which will ensure that both of them can continue to serve the community through the fire department.

“I plan on being in the community forever,” he said.