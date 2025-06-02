Rabbi Kupchik to be installed at Shelter Rock Jewish Center.

Rabbi Claudio Kupchik will be officially installed as the senior rabbi of the Shelter Rock Jewish Center on Thursday, June 11, in a ceremony led by Rabbi Joseph Potasnik, executive vice president of the New York Board of Rabbis.

Kupchik began his tenure at Shelter Rock on Sept. 6, 2024, succeeding Rabbi Martin S. Cohen, who served the congregation for 22 years and now holds the title of rabbi emeritus. Cohen, a noted scholar and author, will participate in the ceremony.

“For too long, religion has been something that separates people, but we understand that we need to use the inspiration of religion to bring people together to increase dialogue and understanding in the world,” Kupchik said.

Congregation President Susan Pavane expressed enthusiasm about Kupchik’s appointment, praising his “Argentinian flair and spiritual engagement.”

Before joining Shelter Rock, Kupchik served as senior rabbi at Temple Beth El of Cedarhurst since 2017, where he was recognized for his leadership in adult education and virtual programming during the pandemic. His efforts earned him the Schechter Award from the United Synagogue of Conservative Judaism.

Over a three-decade career, he has led congregations across the New York metro area and in Canada, where he played a key role in post-Hurricane Sandy community rebuilding in Manhattan Beach, Brooklyn.

Originally from Argentina, Kupchik holds a medical degree from Buenos Aires University and rabbinic ordination from the Seminario Rabinico Latinoamericano. He also earned a master’s degree in rabbinics and Talmudic studies from the Jewish Theological Seminary in New York, which awarded him an honorary doctorate in 2017.

Last year he participated in a Vatican Library scholars program in Rome, studying medieval Hebrew manuscripts. During the program, he met the late Pope Francis. The two bonded over their shared Argentine roots and rival soccer loyalties. Kupchik also met the current pope, Leo XIV.

“Both Francis and I are from Argentina originally, and my alma mater, where I received my ordination in Buenos Aires, has had close contact with him since he was archbishop,” Kupchik said.

Kupchik is also known for his musical talents, often incorporating Hebrew, English and Spanish melodies into worship services. He joins the Shelter Rock community with his wife, Ann-Rebecca, and their two sons, Jacob and Simon.

The installation, set to begin at 7 p.m., will be followed by a dessert reception.

The event is open to the public, but registration is required by June 9. Local civic leaders, clergy of all denominations, and members of the broader community are invited to attend.