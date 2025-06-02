Small Business Stars: Bay Gardens

As a PSEG Long Island Small Business Star, John Cannarelli, the dedicated local business owner of Bay Gardens, shares his passion for connecting with the community, adapting to daily challenges, and leading by example in energy efficiency. In this Q&A, they reflect on the rewards of small business ownership and the vital support from PSEG Long Island.



What do you love about being in this business/being an owner?

I love the interactions that I have with all of my customers and clients, and I love that it’s never the same thing. Every year is different, every day is something different. No customer is the same, no project is the same. Every spring, we have different weather or economic factors. It creates new challenges every day, and there is never any monotony.

How do you feel your business impacts the local community?

Our business has become a staple in the local community by hosting community events, sponsoring numerous local organizations and activities, and always helping out when we can. I love seeing children who came in with their parents when they were young now flourishing as young adults and coming in to purchase plants for a new home of their own.

How did PSEG Long Island’s Business First Program support you?

Small businesses face more outside threats than ever before. It’s hard to stay in business these days. Programs such as the PSEG Long Island Business First Program are what help us get by.

What role do you think small businesses play in promoting energy efficiency within the broader community?

If we illustrate ways to be more efficient within our growing facilities or using solar to power our fleet or buildings, I think the community certainly recognizes that and it will impact their beliefs on energy efficiency.

How do you feel about being a Small Business Star?

It’s a great honor. Owning a small business is a 24/7 job. We are always on call. Any recognition is always appreciated.

To learn more about Bay Gardens, visit their shop at 80 Montauk Hwy., East Moriches, their website at baygardens.com, their Instagram or their Facebook.

