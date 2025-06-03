Crime Blotter 6.5

Man strikes Lyft driver in the head, knee with bat after verbal argument: Cops

James Turchi is charged with assault, criminal mischief and criminal possession of a weapon after striking his Lyft driver with a bat, according to county police. The incident, which occurred in Seaford on Friday, May 30, at about 3:45 a.m. stemmed from a verbal argument, police said.

Police said Turchi, 46, got into an argument with a 41-year-old Lyft driver, which escalated to a physical one when Turchi hit the driver’s phone out of his hand, causing damage, and then struck his head and knee with a bat.

Police said the victim refused medical attention at the scene.

Woman charged with assault, resisting arrest after injuring officer

Ruoqiong Shi is charged with assault after injuring a police officer, according to county police. Police said the incident occurred on Wednesday, May 28, at 3:50 p.m. in Hicksville, after Shi left a restaurant without paying for her meal.

Police said Shi, 29, “ordered and consumed” her meal at Potasia, located at 600 S. Oyster Bay Road, before leaving the restaurant without “rendering payment.” Officers were notified of the incident and located Shi nearby after the fact, police said.

When officers attempted to place Shi into custody, she “became violent and combative,” injuring an officer’s arm and leg, police said. Both Shi and the officer were taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

She is charged with assault, theft of services and resisting arrest, police said.

Man charged with grand larceny in $286,000 embezzlement

Jeffery Fernandez of Connecticut is charged with two counts of grand larceny after an investigation revealed that he had embezzled approximately $286,000 from the office where he was employed in Great Neck Plaza, Nassau police said.

Police said the embezzlement occurred between January 2020 and July 2024 and took place at a dentist’s office where Fernandez, 34, had been working. Police said Fernandez changed the business routing account number from the office’s to his own personal account.

He is charged with two counts of grand larceny and criminal possession of a forged instrument, police said.

Selden woman sentenced for stealing over $1M from construction companies

A Selden woman was sentenced to up to four years in prison on Wednesday, May 28, for stealing more than $1 million from two Long Island construction companies, one of which she worked for as a bookkeeper, according to Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly.

Mary Spora, 59, had pleaded guilty to two counts of grand larceny and one count of falsifying business records, according to the DA. Donnelly said she recommended a sentence of two to six years in prison, while the actuating sentencing is for 1 1/3 to four years in prison.

Donnelly said between February 2017 and May 2023, Spora worked as a bookkeeper for Independent Equipment Corp. and building material company Coastal Materials. She embezzled a total of $1,152,160 from Coastal and another company under the same owner, Big Apple Concrete Supply, Inc. by writing approximately 113 unauthorized checks from their bank accounts, according to the DA.

The DA said Spora was responsible for handling accounts payable for Independent and Coastal, and for recording payments in the companies’ books. She also said Spora was responsible for preparing payments to vendors and had access to the accounting and payroll software for all three companies as well as their financial records.

Donnelly said according to certified bank records, more than 75 checks from Coastal, totaling more than $608,000, were deposited into a bank account held by the defendant and her husband between March 2, 2017, and Feb. 1, 2023.

Bank records also indicate that more than 30 checks, totaling more than $540,000, were deposited into the same bank account from Big Apple between Feb. 15, 2017, and May 25, 2023, the DA said.

An audit of Coastal and Big Apple’s payroll software records reflected that Spora made an entry into the software designating a company owned by her husband as payee for the checks and altered the payee information of those checks to make it appear as though a company that does do business with Coastal and Big Apple was the appropriate payee, according to the DA.

A review of Spora’s bank accounts indicated that between 2017 and 2021, she spent the stolen money on personal expenses, credit card and retail store payments, and travel, Donnelly said.

Man charged with assault after driving into occupied police car

Shawn Maraj of Valley Stream is charged with assault after damaging vehicles on W. Valley Stream Boulevard, including a police car, on Tuesday, May 27, county police said.

Police said Maraj, 31, was seen damaging multiple vehicles on the street “on numerous occasions,” and when they responded to the scene, Maraj entered his vehicle and “deliberately struck an occupied police vehicle.” Police said two officers were injured in the incident and Maraj attempted to flee the scene afterwards.

Maraj is charged with assault, attempted assault, criminal mischief and two counts of reckless endangerment, police said.

Man charged with burglary, grand larceny in theft of over $1M from workplace

Manuel Alvarez is charged with burglary after taking over $1 million worth of musical instruments from his workplace on Thursday, May 8, county police said.

Police said Alvarez, 61, of East Rockaway took various instruments without permission while employed at Kolstein Music in Baldwin. Police said he took them to an unknown location in Florida.

Alvarez is charged with burglary, grand larceny and criminal facilitation.