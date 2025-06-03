Jericho high senior earns Firefighters’ Association scholarship

Lily Betman earned a scholarship award from the Firefighters’ Association of the State of New York for her work with the Jericho Fire Department

Jericho High School senior Lily Betman is one of 25 recipients of the Gerard Buckenmeyer Memorial Scholarship, distributed by the Firefighters’ Association of the State of New York.

“It’s wonderful that she’s been recognized,” said her father, Bob Betman, who has been a firefighter in the Jericho Fire Department for over 20 years.

The scholarship, totaling $1,500 per recipient, recognizes “exemplary members of the youth fire service who also contribute to their communities,” according to the association’s website.

Her father said Betman has always been drawn to the arts—and will complete further studies in the subject at college next fall—but had wanted to explore other extracurricular activities as well. After watching her father work at the firehouse throughout her childhood, she was inspired to join to help others as well.

Betman joined the department at just 16 years old and will be sworn in to the regular fire department in a few months time.

“I had an intense desire to selflessly offer my time and strengths by volunteering in a leadership role in my community where I could make a significant impact.,” Betman said.

Betman is set to attend the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor next year, but will still be active in the Jericho Fire Department when she is back on Long Island. After she’s sworn in, Betman said she will complete her EMT training while she’s home from college and EMT work will be her primary focus in the department.

Betman said in her role she utilizes her organizational and critical thinking skills, and in her two years at the department she said she has earned many valuable lessons with the fire department.

“The lessons I learned in the junior firefighter training program has taught me valuable life skills such as teamwork, leadership, responsibility, discipline and commitment,” Betman said.

Betman said she has used her experience at the fire department to help educate her peers on emergency services’ role in the community.

“My involvement in the JFD has allowed me to become an integral member of my community while learning skills that will serve me well throughout my life. Most importantly, I have learned about the importance of helping others in need,” Betman said.