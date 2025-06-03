June 2025 Horoscope: What’s waiting for you this summer?

Summer is here in full swing — what kind of fortune will it bring you? Read your June 2025 horoscope to find out!

June 2025 Horoscope

Aries

You might have strong feelings about something and suddenly overreact or do something spontaneously that triggers an unexpected event, especially with a group of people, possibly a friend. Be careful.

Taurus

Think twice when talking to authority figures because you might trigger a situation that gets out of hand. You might say something you regret.

Gemini

Travel plans might suddenly change. You might have to travel when you did not expect to do so. Be careful.

Cancer

Quarrels, disputes or something unexpected could impact issues related to taxes or debt. You might suddenly want to escape and run away. You may feel a desire to travel.

Leo

Patience is the antidote to anger. You need to be patient with partners and close friends because something out of the blue catches you off guard. Be classy. Don’t blow your cool.

Virgo

Your work routine will be interrupted this month — something will throw a wrench in things for you. An unexpected health issue might arise. Or something to do with a pet? Take this in your stride. Remain calm and cool.

Libra

Parents should be extra vigilant because this is an accident-prone time for your kids. Social plans might change suddenly. They might be canceled or you might receive a surprise invitation. Romance is rocky.

Scorpio

Your home routine will change this month. Small appliances might break down or a minor breakage could occur. Surprise company might knock at the door.

Sagittarius

Pay attention to everything you say and do. Family issues, especially with a parent, might surprise you. Never underestimate the power of courtesy.

Capricorn

Keep an eye on your finances and your belongings because something unexpected could impact them. You might find money; you might lose money. Do what you can to protect your belongings against theft, loss or damage.

Aquarius

You’re full of energy and feeling impulsive and impatient, which in some cases, could lead to an accident. Be aware of what you’re doing at all times. Caution against impulse shopping.

Pisces

You feel independent and determined to do your own thing regardless of what others think. You’re ready to go after what you want. A hidden surprise is possible. Be prepared for this.

There you have it, your June 2025 horoscope. Check out if your May horoscope came true!