Kids Need More Volunteers’ act of love: A community fundraiser for Amanda Haeffer

Geriann Germuga, organizer of the fundraiser for Amanda Haeffer, Amanda’s husband Eddie Haeffer Sr., their son Eddie Haeffer Jr., and Kids Need More Founders Johnny Ray and Melissa Ray

The community came together at the Polish American Independence Club in Port Jefferson Station — not just to raise money, but to surround a local family with love. The fundraiser, hosted in partnership with Kids Need More (stylized KiDS NEED MoRE), was held to support Amanda Haeffer, mother of two, and beloved member of the Kids Need More community, as she faces cancer for the second time.

Amanda was first diagnosed with breast cancer over 11 years ago. She met that diagnosis with grit, humor, and resilience — fighting through treatment while remaining a loving, playful mom with a big heart and a love for 80s rock bands like Bon Jovi and Duran Duran. Her friends have always described her as a light: compassionate, upbeat, and full of love. She beat cancer once.

But in early 2025, Amanda received news that no one ever wants to hear. Her cancer had returned—and this time, it had spread. The treatment plan is complex, and the road ahead is long.



That’s where Geriann Germuga stepped in. A longtime Kids Need More volunteer and friend to the organization, Geriann took it upon herself to organize an entire event from scratch. With the help of her husband, Joshua, she gathered raffle baskets, recruited vendors, arranged food, music, and logistics — and did it all with thoughtfulness and purpose. Her vision turned into an incredible evening filled with joy, music donated by DJ Cleveland Dash, and an outpouring of community love.

By the end of the night, over $3,500 had been raised for Amanda’s family. Her husband, Ed, and their son Eddie — were there in her honor, surrounded by friends and neighbors who showed up with open hearts.

This family is no stranger to helping others. Eddie Jr. currently serves as the Sports Director at Kids Need More’s camp program, creating unforgettable summer experiences for children coping with serious illness. It’s a role filled with care and compassion — one that reflects the kind of family Amanda and Eddie have built together. Even as they face their own challenges, they’ve continued to give back. Just before the event ended, a double rainbow appeared across the sky. Guests stood in the parking lot, staring upward and moved by the beauty of that unexpected moment. It felt like more than a coincidence. It felt like a sign.

Among the many meaningful moments of the evening was the raffle of a bottle of Hampton Water Rosé, signed by Jon Bon Jovi himself. After the event, Geriann delivered it personally to Amanda — a final act of kindness at the end of a day built on love.

Amanda is a devoted mother, a wife, and a survivor. She is in the midst of another fight, and she will need ongoing care, love, and support from her family, her friends, and her community. This event was just the beginning.

To support Amanda and her family, donations can be made here.