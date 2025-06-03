Manorhaven Village Board Trustees running for re-election

Trustees Jeffrey Stone and Khristine Shahipour are running for re-election to the Manorhaven Village Board.

Both trustees have been active participants in village governance, contributing to various initiatives and decisions that have shaped the community.

Jeffrey Stone, who was elected to the board in June 2023, has been an advocate for increased transparency and community involvement in village governance. During his tenure, he has emphasized the importance of open communication between the board and residents, and has called for the establishment of citizen committees to address various local issues as well as forming listening groups for the residents’ involvement.

“I am establishing a better, open government because currently it is lacking. If we want a healthy village, this is essential,” said trustee Stone.

Stone said that while he did not win the mayoral election, he is running to continue to work with the mayor and accomplish what he would have done as mayor himself.

Khristine Shahipour, who was re-elected to the board in June 2023, has focused on environmental and public health concerns within the village. Notably, she has advocated for thorough environmental reviews of proposed developments, particularly those near sites with potential contamination risks. Her efforts reflect her commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of Manorhaven residents through oversight of local projects.

Shahipour did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

Residents have been concerned about recent talks of a mixed-use development on 30 Sagamore Hill Drive.

Trustee Stone said that he is waiting for all the pieces to be put together before he puts his vote in. He urges residents to continue attending meetings. “To come out and help one another, we have to understand one another,” said Stone.

The election will be held at the Manorhaven Village Hall, located at 33 Manorhaven Blvd., on June 17 with polls open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.