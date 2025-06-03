Old Brookville trustees Vasilakis, Galluzzo run for re-election

Trustees Frank Vasilakis (Far L.) and John Gulluzzo (Far R.) are on the ballot for re-election this month.

Trustees John Vasilakis and Frank Galluzzo will appear on the ballot for the Village of Old Brookville’s election on Tuesday, June 17. The two incumbents will be running for their own seats for another term of four years.

In addition to his role in the village, Vasilakis serves as the chairman of the Finance Committee for the Water Authority of North Shore, an organization that advocates for residents in conversations with regional water suppliers, according to the organization’s website.

He is one of six representatives of the North Shore region, with other representatives from Glen Head, Glenwood Landing, Roslyn Harbor, Glen Cove and Sea Cliff.

According to the authority’s website, Vasilakis graduated from Northeastern University with a degree in accounting and has years of experience in the audit and tax departments at CPA firms. Prior to his election to the Board of Trustees, Vasilakis served on the Old Brookville Zoning Board and Board of Ethics, the website says.

Efforts to reach Vasilakis and Galluzzo prior to publication date were unavailing.

Polls will be open at the village hall, located at 201 McCouns Lane, from noon to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 17.